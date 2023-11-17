At least 150 indigenous Kano postgraduate students have been fully sponsored to further their studies abroad

These students' sponsorship was approved by Governor Abba Yusuf some moments after the appeal court nullified his election

It was gathered that these students were selected from a pool of 1,001 indigenous students across the local governments in Kano state

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Following the Court of Appeal ruling nullifying his election, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has dispatched the fourth batch comprising 150 postgraduate students to India as part of his ongoing foreign scholarship program.

The students left for India from Malam Aminu Kano International Airport before the court decision was announced, which upheld the Kano governorship election tribunal's verdict in favour of Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The 150 postgraduate students selected to study abroad were picked across all the LGAs in Kano state. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Despite the setback, Governor Yusuf, representing the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has urged calm among his supporters and expressed confidence in pursuing justice through the legal process, vowing to take the case to the apex court, PM News reported.

150 graduates selected from pool of 1,001 indigenous students, says Kano govt

Meanwhile, the 150 graduates, selected from a pool of 1,001 indigenous students sponsored by the Kano state government for postgraduate studies abroad, embarked on their journey to India for Master's Degree programs in various disciplines.

The departure, overseen by Commissioner for Higher Education Dr. Yusuf Kofarmata and other government officials, signifies the government's commitment to the 1,001 postgraduate scholarship program for the academic year 2023/2024.

Dr. Kofarmata emphasised that the selected students, all first-class graduates chosen based on their outstanding undergraduate performance, will contribute to bridging the human resources gap in the state and the nation by studying internationally competitive fields of expertise.

He said:

“A total of 550 students are the first batch who are going to eight reputable universities to study in internationally competitive areas of professionalism to bridge the manpower gap in the state and across the nation."

Gov Zulum awards university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Borno

In another similar report, 37 labourers constructing resettlement houses for IDPs in Borno state have bagged university scholarships.

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum approved scholarships on Thursday, October 19, during an inspection visit to the construction site in Nguro Soye village of Bama LGA.

The labourers who meet admission requirements into university will be fully sponsored to pursue their educational endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng