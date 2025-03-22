Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has launched a Technical Skills Acquisition and Trade Program to empower youth and women

The initiative includes the revitalisation of 10 Skills Acquisition Centers across the state, offering specialised training in fields such as mechanical engineering, fashion design, etc

To support participants, the government has introduced a stipend of N10,000 per month and flexible certification programmes ranging from three months to one year

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has launched a Technical Skills Acquisition and Trade Programme aimed at empowering youth and women through vocational training.

A statement released on Saturday, March 22, indicates that the initiative, implemented by the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), seeks to enhance human capital development, promote education, and create sustainable economic opportunities across the state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has launched a vocational training program to empower youth and women. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Fintiri revives skills acquisition centres

Stating Governor Fintiri’s commitment to reducing unemployment and fostering self-reliance, the government said it has revitalized 10 well-equipped Skills Acquisition Centers across the state.

Legit.ng gathers that the centres will serve as hubs for hands-on vocational and technical training, equipping beneficiaries with expertise in fields essential to economic growth.

List of vocational training programmes

The programme, according to the statement, offers specialised training in various technical fields, including:

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Installations and Repairs

Welding and Fabrication

GSM Repairs and Maintenance

Automotive Mechanics

Tiling and POP (Plaster of Paris) Work

Tailoring and Fashion Design

Renewable Energy Systems

Carpentry and Woodwork

The state government explained that the skills were strategically selected to meet labour market demands, encourage entrepreneurship, and provide participants with the knowledge to either secure employment or establish their own businesses.

Govt promises certification, stipends

To cater to different levels of expertise, the programme offers three training durations:

Short-term programmes (3 months)

Intermediate programmes (6 months)

Advanced programmes (1 year)

Additionally, the state government said it has introduced a monthly stipend of N10,000 for all enrolled students to encourage participation and reduce financial strain.

According to the statement, the programme is more than a training initiative; it is a strategic investment in Adamawa state’s future.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has launched a vocational training program to empower youth and women. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

"With the increasing global emphasis on vocational education and skill acquisition as key drivers of economic development, Adamawa state is positioning itself as a leader in technical empowerment, job creation, and poverty alleviation," the statement read.

Meta announces impact grant for Nigeria, others

In a related development, Meta, a tech giant and owner of WhatsApp and Instagram has announced a new grant targeted at Nigeria and other nations in Sub-saharan Africa.

The Llama Impact Grant was set up to support startups and researchers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Meta noted in its announcement that the grant was put together with Data Science Africa, and will target innovative projects that leverage Meta’s open-source large language model – Llama, to develop unique solutions that address problems in the Sub-saharan Africa region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng