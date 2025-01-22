Oyindamola Arikawe, a first class graduate of Mass Communication, credited her success to determination, discipline, and the influence of her parents

Despite facing personal challenges like procrastination and balancing commitments, she remained focused and achieved her goal of excelling academically

Arikawe advises students to give their best, trust in God, and actively participate in various activities

Oyindamola Arikawe, a first class graduate of Mass Communication, shared insights into her journey to academic excellence, attributing her success to determination and discipline.

In an exclusive interview with PUNCH, Arikawe discussed the influential role her background played, her intentional efforts to graduate with a first class, the challenges she faced, and the secrets to her success.

UNILAG graduate bags first class from Mass Communication. Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Influence of Background

Arikawe credited her parents for moulding her into a dedicated student.

"My parents were a great influence. My mum owns a school and my dad is a preacher of excellence, so I always knew that I had to be excellent at whatever I did. My parents used to give us (children) gifts if we came tops in our class to encourage us to keep aiming high," she explained.

Intentional Pursuit of First Class

When asked if she was intentional about graduating with a first class, Arikawe affirmed, "Yes, it was very intentional. My goal was to excel, and I achieved that. I did not just graduate with a first class but as the second best graduating student in the department."

Overcoming Challenges

Arikawe faced personal challenges during her educational journey, including procrastination and balancing academics with other commitments.

"They were majorly personal—procrastination and having to balance my academics with other commitments. But, I later learnt to prioritise and do the right things at the right time," she recounted.

Secrets of Success

Arikawe revealed that her relationship with God, along with determination, diligence, and discipline, were crucial to her success.

"My relationship with God aided me through different phases in school. Determination, diligence, and discipline also helped me," she said.

Advice to Students

Offering advice to students, Arikawe emphasised the importance of giving their best and trusting in God.

"They should give their best and trust God. They should not limit themselves, and be willing to volunteer and participate in other activities," she advised.

UNILAG in Nigeria

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), established in 1962, is a leading institution dedicated to quality teaching, learning, research, and community service.

Located in Lagos, Nigeria, UNILAG is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and has produced notable leaders across various disciplines.

The university places a high premium on the development and welfare of its staff and students, fostering an environment conducive to intellectual growth and innovation.

UNILAG Produces 18 All-Female First-Class Graduates

Legit.ng reported that University of Lagos (UNILAG) Department of Mass Communication has made history by producing 18 all-female first-class graduates for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The remarkable achievement was announced during the award of first degree honors at the 55th Convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

In total, 16,590 students will be conferred with first degrees and diplomas over the three-day event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng