Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience in fact-checking.

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Posts on Facebook and WhatsApp claim that Aliko Dangote, one of Africa's richest men, is giving out cash prizes to celebrate Ramadan 2025.

Legit.ng reports that Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times for Muslims.

One post, dated Monday, March 3, 2025, reads:

“ALIKO DANGOTE N105,000 Ramadan CASH BLESSINGS FOR NIGERIANS *HOW TO GET IT* Visit the link below and answer the following questions and you will receive ₦105,000 instantly for Ramadan Celebration. i just got mine.”

The claim can also be found in this Facebook post and another post.

The post also includes a link to a website where users can supposedly apply for this “cash blessing”.

But is it true that Dangote is giving out money in the spirit of Ramadan 2025? Legit.ng checked.

Beware of scam, Dangote not sharing Ramadan money

The link attached to the post led us to an unofficial-looking website with what appeared to be a Facebook comment section. The comments were from people who allegedly received the money.

A part of the website asked for our citizenship, gender and age. It also asked if we had a national identification number (NIN), a unique set of 11 numbers assigned to an individual upon registration into a national database in Nigeria. Exposing your NIN to strangers can lead to identity theft and fraud.

After answering these questions, we had to select the box with the N105,000 (about US$69) gift. The last step required us to share the link with 15 friends or five groups on WhatsApp to get the gift.

This is a scam known as engagement bait. These are posts designed to get people to interact by liking, commenting and sharing. The more people do this, the greater the Facebook page’s reach.

