The Kebbi, Bauchi and Kano State governments have reacted to Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over closure of schools

The three northern states said they will not reverse the shutting down of schools during Ramadan fast

According to the states, the decision was taken after consulting relevant stakeholders, including religious leaders and parents

FCT, Abuja - The Kebbi, Bauchi and Kano State governments have turned down the concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the closure of schools during the Ramadan period.

Legit.ng recalls that Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, urged northern governors to reconsider their stance and prioritise education.

CAN also gave the affected state governments an ultimatum to reverse the policy, warning that failure to do so may result in legal action.

"Across the world, including in nations where Ramadan is deeply observed, schools find ways to accommodate fasting without shutting down entirely.

"Modifying school hours or offering flexibility is far more practical than closing schools for five weeks, as we are now seeing in some Nigerian states,"

The three northern states will not reconsidered the holiday granted to primary and secondary schools for Ramadan fast.

As reported by The Punch, they all claimed the decision was made after consulting all relevant stakeholders, including religious leaders and parents.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State governor, Ahmed Idris, said the closure would only affect a maximum of two weeks from the initial academic calendar.

“Our normal school calendar already factored in closures during the fasting period. So, the issue of disrupting the academic calendar does not arise,”

The Kano State Director of Public Enlightenment in the state’s Ministry of Education, Balarabe Kiru, reaffirmed that the decision will not be reversed.

“More so, members of the State Executive Council have also agreed on the academic calendar. So there is no way we can reverse the directive. There is no going back on the decision so far taken with the knowledge and agreement of all stakeholders and the State Executive Council,”

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Lawal Zayam, explained that the holiday was captured in the 2024/2025 academic calendar of the state long at the beginning of the session.

“The stakeholders were the ones who propel this solution, especially the private school owners whose state chairman is a Christian.

“This has nothing to do with our academic calendar because, after the resumption, the students will have two weeks of studies to complete their second term before moving on to the third term.”

Bauchi state government says Ramadan holiday was captured in the 2024/2025 academic calendar.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bauchi State government ordered a five-week closure of all schools during Ramadan, starting February 26, 2025.

Critics argue the extended break disrupts academic schedules, particularly for students preparing for external exams, and undermines religious inclusivity.

The decision has also raised concerns about Bauchi’s already poor educational outcomes, as the state leads in the number of children deprived of education.

Ramadan: Hisbah shuts down schools in Katsina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that Katsina State Hisbah Board sent an important message to the management of all the private schools in the state.

The Hisbah commander-general, Aminu Usman, announced the closure of all private schools in the state for 2025 Ramadan.

Legit.ng reports that the leader of Muslims in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, declared Saturday, March 1, as the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan fasting.

