The National Mathematical Centre and the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges hosted the 22nd annual mathematics competition in Abuja, with over 10,000 students from 2,000 schools across Nigeria participating

NTIC’s managing director, Fevzullah Bilgin, said mathematics is the foundation for various fields, including science, technology, and AI

Head of Academics, Erdal Yilmaz, highlighted that the competition not only identifies exceptional talent but also inspires future mathematicians, engineers, and innovators

Abuja, FCT - The National Mathematical Centre, and the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges on Saturday, February 1, conducted the 22nd edition of the annual mathematics competition.

The competition which took place in Abuja was attended by Legit.ng with over 10,000 students from about 2,000 schools participating from states across Nigeria.

A cross-section of some pupils participating in the national mathematical competition. Photo credit: National Mathematical Centre

Source: UGC

Speaking during the competition process, the managing director of NTIC, Fevzullah Bilgin, said that for 22 years, the institution and the NMC have worked together to organise the mathematics competition for students in Primary 4 and 6 and those in Junior Secondary School 1 and 3.

Bilgin said the competition, the largest in Nigeria, is taking place across 30 states of the country.

According to him, the mathematics competition creates an avenue for the students to make the best of their lives and any career path they choose in the future.

He said:

"When people were thinking about, an environment where people were thinking about competition and why Maths? This is because maths is a very crucial discipline which is the basics and fundamentals for different important subjects and areas of life.

"It is like a bedrock for science and technology, innovation, development, and agriculture and even all the bridges and engineering work been done across the globe comes from mathematics."

Maths is the bedrock of every discipline - Bilgin

Bilgin also highlighted that Mathematics as a subject serves as the bedrock of every discipline.

"Also, right now, the world is tilting towards AI technology, IT and all these things depend on mathematics. So, we want our students and the participants who are here today from different places, taking the exams to study mathematics, to demystify it," he said.

“And see that it is not something difficult but something they can achieve and what knowledge they are getting from the preparation of this mathematics competition.

“So we believe that it is going to be a great background and fundamental for the rest of their lives and whatever they want to achieve in their careers."

On the children, Bilgin said the completion has continued to strengthen them with teachers training them towards greatness.

He said they leverage the competition to create targets and prepare the students to create motivation for themselves.

“If people are good with mathematics, they will be good in technology, economics, IT and any career that the choose.

“Mathematics is like social problems solving, critical thinking and a lot of areas of life, in whatever they do not only in science and technology even in management positions, you need problem-solving, critical thinking and thinking out of the box,” he added.

Maths competition identifies exceptional talent - Yilmaz

Also speaking, Erdal Yilmaz, Head of Academics said the competition creates young minds across the nation to showcase their talents and passion.

He noted that the students are left with critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a love for mathematics.

“Every year, we see incredible enthusiasm and impressive performances from participants from all corners of the country.

“The competition not only identifies and celebrates exceptional talent, but it also inspires a new generation of mathematicians, engineers, scientists, and innovators.

“We're investing in the future of our nation by encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation for this essential subject,” he said.

Anambra school wins national mathematics competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Divine Rays British School in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state won the 2024 National Mathematics Competition organised by Catalyst Consulting.

The competition, which was held across designated states was divided into four categories, including the lower primary category, the upper primary category, the junior secondary category and the senior secondary category.

The students from the primary session of the Anambra-based school won six Gold medals at the annual.

Source: Legit.ng