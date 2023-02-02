Parents have been made proud after students of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges across the country emerged best in various categories of the National Mathematics and Science Competition

Among them is the youngest in the competition, Luis Lu, a JSS 1 student who for the first time participated and qualified for the second round of the competition

Lu will be taking part in the second rounds of both Junior Mathematics and Informatics Olympiads in the competition

The first round of the National Mathematics and Science Olympiads Competition for the 2023/2023 year has ended with a record-breaking outing by students of the Nigerian Tulip International College bagging 80 awards - gold, bronze and silver.

The awards from the students were gathered from the school littered in five states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory.

Students secured different gold, silver and bronze awards in Mathematics, Biology, Physics and other subjects in the national competition. Photo: NTIC

Some of the awards bagged by the students include gold medals for the Senior Mathematics Olympiad (S.S.S. 3) and the Junior Mathematics Olympiad (J.S.S. 2) won by Okafor Izuchukwu God'swill and Okwe ThankGod Ukpata; Silver medals for the Junior Mathematics Olympiad - J.S.S. 3, the Biology Olympiad - J.S.S. 3 and the Senior Mathematics Olympiad - S.S.S. 3 won by Ezebube Chukwunwike, Salihu Abubakar Bakari and Sochima Chukwudi.

As if that was not enough, Amina Garba Ladan, Chukwuanukwu Kachisikwu Patrick and Isioma Marvelous Iduh bagged the bronze medals for Biology Olympiad - S.S.S. 1, Physics Olympiad - S.S.S. 3 and Junior Mathematics Olympiad - J.S.S. 1 respectively.

This brings the institution to achieve a feat as the only schools with the highest number of medals won in the first round of the competition from Lagos, F.C.T. Abuja, Kaduna, Kano states and far north of Yobe.

In an analysis of the result released by the National Mathematical Centre, NTIC Schools are the best in mathematics in Lagos, FCT, Kano, and Yobe states by breaking a record of having the highest number of participants and students to qualify for the second round of the competition totalling to 202 students.

A breakdown of the schools in the NMC analysis shows that 78 students participated from the NTIC Yobe Boys and Girls, 58 students from NTIC Kano Boys and Girls, 42 students from the NTIC Lagos, Ogun Boys and Girls, 19 from the NTIC Abuja Boys Co-Ed and Girls while five students participated from the NTIC Kaduna Secondary School.

Other notable achievements by the students from the FCT include the clinching of second best in the Senior Biology Olympiads in the FCT by a JSS 3 student, Salihu Abubakar Bakari and the institution recording the highest number of students to qualify for the second round of Junior Mathematics Olympiad - 10 out of the 23 students who qualified.

Having one of the youngest students, Luis Lu (JSS 1) participate and qualify for the second rounds of both Junior Mathematics and Informatics Olympiads in the F.C.T. in his first experience.

Also, Isioma Marvelous Iduh (J.S.S. 1), is another young student who clinched the third-best in Junior Mathematics Olympiads in the F.C.T. from his first experience.

The institution also clinched the awards of Best Schools in Senior Mathematics and Junior Mathematics in the whole of Abuja FCT even as the students said they strongly believe that they would be representing Nigeria in the upcoming prestigious International Biology, Chemistry, Informatics, Mathematics and Physics Olympiads

