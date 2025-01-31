Adesegun Ogungbayi, the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), has said Nigeria needs social justice in its university education system

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi stated that credibility ensures that students at all levels receive a qualitative education and prepares them for their future careers, regardless of their fields

Apart from that, Ogungbayi explained that when universities and other higher institutions are transparent and accountable, they are more likely to be managed efficiently, with the university resources effectively utilised

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Shomolu, Lagos state - Adesegun Ogungbayi, the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), has said the question of fairness and justice is "highly common" to all systems of life around the world and is not limited to educational systems and universities.

Ogungbayi explained that there is no university that—for example in one year—there would not be one student registering discrepancies while "those students who are afraid of the university authority decide to die in silence". According to him, being leaders of tomorrow, this is not proper.

In recent years, there has been growing recognition of the importance of social justice in promoting equity and fairness in education; Adesegun Ogungbayi speaks on the matter.

Ogungbayi told Legit.ng:

"We need fairness and justice in the Nigerian university educational system in order to ensure that all students across tribes, religions, and different social backgrounds are treated equally and without bias. It will equally eliminate favouritism and ensure that all students are judged based on merit. This will surely lead to a high level of integrity for the examination process and results computation."

The education stakeholder noted that in the end, Nigerian universities will be able to produce graduates who are fair and just in every aspect of life.

He said:

"They will be able to lead us tomorrow with high-level fairness and justice."

Building credibility, trust in universities, others

Furthermore, Ogungbayi said building trust and credibility in Nigerian higher institutions, especially the university system, "is as important as the university itself" and, therefore, cannot be overemphasised.

He said

"Trust and credibility ensure that students of all levels and classes receive a qualitative education and prepare them for their future careers no matter the fields. Apart from that, when universities and other higher institutions are transparent and accountable, they are more likely to be managed effectively and efficiently, with the university resources utilised effectively. Also, trust and credibility in the universities or any field of life will foster an environment conducive to research and innovation, attracting top talent and funding.

"If there are universities in Nigeria looking for international recognition, the major thing they need is a credible system that is bound to enhance Nigeria's global reputation. This will make it easier for graduates of all levels to pursue international opportunities."

Additionally, the expert stated that it is only a trusted university system that can contribute to Nigeria's economic growth by producing first-class and extraordinarily-skilled graduates who can drive innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said trust and credibility give parents and students confidence in the university system, encouraging enrolment and retention, adding that the two traits are equally essential for accreditation and securing funding from government agencies, donors, and private investors.

His words:

"Universities in Nigeria also have a social responsibility to the communities in their catchment area through trust and credibility. Moreover, employers of labour are more likely to hire graduates from trusted and credible universities and polytechnics in order to enhance employability prospects. Conclusively, a trusted and credible higher institutions system is vital for Nigeria's national development, driving process in various sectors."

