Breaking: JAMB Announces UTME 2025 Registration, Exam Dates

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, January 28, officially announced the registration, and examination dates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the tertiary institutions’ entrance examination board disclosed that prospective candidates can begin their registration on Friday, January 31, 2025, with the process set to end on March 5, 2025.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, disclosed this during a meeting with the press in Lagos.

Furthermore, Oloyede disclosed that the 2025 UTME will commence on Saturday, March 8, 2025. A mock examination has been scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2025, for UTME candidates who opt to participate.

JAMB announces approved reading text for English

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said 'The Lekki Headmaster' was approved as the reading text for the Use of English.

The Lekki Headmaster is authored by Kabir Alabi Garba, an arts and culture journalist.

