Timi Origbemisoye, a first-class graduate of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, shared her inspiring academic journey

Despite initial setbacks and challenges during her studies, she maintained a 5.0 GPA for three consecutive years

Her story highlights the importance of resilience, self-discovery, and the support of family and faith in achieving academic excellence

Twenty-four-year-old Timi Origbemisoye, a first-class graduate of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, recently shared her remarkable academic journey in an interview with PUNCH.

Origbemisoye spoke about the factors contributing to her success, the challenges she faced, and her aspirations.

24-Year-Old First Class Graduate Speaks on How She Maintained 5.0 GPA for 3 Consecutive Years

Source: Twitter

Achieving a First-Class Degree

Origbemisoye expressed a deep sense of fulfilment upon graduating with a first-class degree and being among the top two of her graduating class.

She attributed her success to her strong relationship with God, resilience, and the support of her parents.

“The very first one is God. My relationship with God paid for me. People always underestimate the fact that God has our best interests at heart. He knows what we are going to do before we even do it. He’s the one who knows how the lecturers will ask the questions before you even do it. So, the God factor was there for me. Number two was resilience. I was never satisfied with my results. I never wanted to miss a first-class degree. The third one is my parents. They never really asked me to get a first-class as a student. They didn’t have to say it, but I knew I should get it to make them proud. Every parent expects their children to excel academically, and the parents teach their children so they can make them proud every time.”

Origbemisoye emphasised the importance of self-discovery and finding a reading strategy that worked best for her, which involved reading in the early hours of the day and making detailed notes during lectures.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite maintaining a 5.0 GPA for three consecutive years, Origbemisoye faced moments of doubt during her academic journey.

“There were two times; I wanted to give up in my 100 level and also my 500 level. Now, for my 100 level, when you were coming from home, everybody thought that you should make a first class. But I read in my first year. Like I said, I used to go to night classes very well. But when my first semester 100 Level result came out, I had a 4.10. It was not a first class. It was a 2.1. It was very painful. At that moment, I felt like I could not do it anymore. I felt it was not possible to achieve it anymore.

“The second time was in my final year. My 500 Level was very tough because of the rigorous activities. There was a project; the fellowship, the costume day, the go-back-to-school day, and other extracurricular activities. I remember telling my mum that I was not sure I could pass the exam that semester because I was doing everything with the project. But in the end, when the results came out, and I saw my results, I could only give glory to God.”

Future Aspirations

Origbemisoye's story is a testament to the power of resilience, self-belief, and continuous improvement.

As she looks to the future, she aims to inspire and mentor other students to achieve their academic goals and excel in their chosen fields.

Lady Graduates With First Class Honours

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Eweputanna Ivy Mary Adanna, was overjoyed as she bagged a first class honours law degree from UNN.

Ivy announced her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) with a nice photo of herself at her faculty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng