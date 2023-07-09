Nigerians all over the world have consistently shown that records are not only to be set but they are also to be broken.

Just a few weeks ago, Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University, Ojo, smashed a 40-year-old record of the institution when she graduated with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0.

LASU law student, Aminat Yusuf and Nigerians who have graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0. Photo Credit: Lagos State University, Info. Official Page./ Divine Mandate/ Adejare Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

Aminat became the first graduate from LASU to pull off such a great feat and a reminder that some Nigerians have achieved the same remarkable feat in the past.

Nigerians who have graduated with 5.0 CGPA: Daniel Dada Ayodele

Daniel Dada Ayodele, graduating student in the Department of Psychology, was the star boy during the 2014/2015 Convocation of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Dada set a new record that year when he graduated with a CGPA of 5.00.

As reported by The Nation, the then UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Rahamon Bello said:

“A perfect score. This means he scored As in all courses he took in the programme. I congratulate the graduate with a First Class‎.”

Taiwo Bankole and Ajoke Omotuyi

These two female students from UNILAG matched Ayodele’s 5.0 CGPA record the following year.

Bankole graduated from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, while Omotuyi graduated from the Department of Systems Engineering,

Motunrayo Ajia

The 21-year-old Petroleum Engineering student was the first in the history of Covenant University to achieve this feat.

She graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.00 in the 2018/2019 academic session.

Ewerechukwu Asaka

Ewerechukwu Asaka emerged best-graduating student in Computer Science in the 2020/2021 academic session with a CGPA of 5.0.

She also graduated from Covenant University.

Dashe Fatima Andat

Dashe Fatima Andat was an Accounting student who graduated with a CGPA of 5.0 in 2023, also from Covenant University.

Dashe Fatima Andat

Gloria Bozhena Ezuma, a student of Business Administration, pulled off a 5.0 CGPA at Nile University of Nigeria at the institution’s 8th Convocation ceremony on March 6, 2021.

Dr Victor Olalusi

Dr Victor Olalusi was the best graduating student in the Russian Federation in 2013. He scored a 5.0 CGPA at Russian National Research Medical University, Moscow (RNRMU)

Olabisi studied at RNRMU under the Russia-Nigeria Bilateral Education Agreement.

Olukayode Mobolaji Oluwasona

Olukayode Mobolaji Oluwasona, in 2017graduated with a CGPA of 5.0 in Computer Technology from the University of Computer Sciences and Skills, Lodz.

He achieved this great feat after he left Nigeria at the 200 level under a special degree exchange programme arranged by Babcock University with the University of Computer Sciences and Skills, Lodz, Poland.

Oluwatuyi Olowoyeye

Oluwatuyi Olowoyeye graduated from the University of Debrecen in Hungary with a perfect GPA of 5.0 in his Masters's Program in 2021.

In a post on his LinkedIn profile wrote:

“I graduated from the prestigious University of Debrecen with a perfect GPA of 5.0, capped with special honours.

Olisola Aanu Olabanjo

Olisola Aanu Olabanjo is another Nigerian to graduate with a perfect CGPA at a Master’s program level.

Olabanjo emerged Best MSc student at the 24th LASU Convocation Ceremony on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Mary Otunba

Mary Otunba graduated as the best student in her department from Caleb University Business School with a 5.0 CGPA in 2020.

In a LinkedIn post, she said:

“My experience over the years had thought me that life is in phases. All I need is to enjoy every bit of it cos they are not meant to last forever.”

Source: Legit.ng