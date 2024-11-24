A brilliant Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after bagging first class in communication studies

A brilliant Nigerian man's outstanding academic achievement has captivated many netizens on X.

The scholar's impressive feat earned him widespread accolades and admiration from Nigerians.

Nigerian man graduates with first class honours Photo credit: @chefjedd/X.

Man bags first class in school

The proud graduate, @cheffjedd on X, took to the platform to share the news of his academic achievement, posting photographs of himself donning his graduation attire.

His post was accompanied by a bold declaration of his academic prowess, leaving no doubt about his exceptional abilities.

The graduate's impressive academic record, which included a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.7, was a testament to his hard work and dedication to his studies.

In his words:

"Allow me to reintroduce myself. Jedidiah "The Chef" Adeife (BA. Communication Studies). First Class Degree Holder - 3.7/4.0 CGPA. Acknowledge me."

Reactions as man bags first class

Nigerians were quick to offer their congratulatory messages, flooding the comments section with messages of praise.

Hope said:

"Congratulations man! Wonderful."

Chief Commands said:

"Congratulations chef jed."

Precious Jeremiah said:

"Congratulations to you man."

Prince J wrote:

"That's my baby brother right there."

Philip Okechukwu said:

"Please come and Practice your first class, That's what we need practicals."

Prince Chinonos said:

"Las las na scam. 9 people die for helicopter crash but na only two the entire world mourn."

Juliet Law said:

"May God the creator hide you from evil eyes and whisperers Amen. May heaven protect you, my dear I'm happy for you."

Tosin added:

"CONGRATULATIONS Dear! God bless you and your Great Certificate."

