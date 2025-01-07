The registration for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in the first series of 2025 has commenced

Interestingly, the registration deadline, initially scheduled to close on January 6, 2025, has been officially extended to January 22, 2025

WAEC announced this on Tuesday via a terse statement shared on its official website and made available to the press

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday, January 7, announced an extension to the registration period for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, first series.

WAEC extends registration period for 2025 WASSCE

Legit.ng reported that WAEC launched a groundbreaking initiative, permitting students to retake their WASSCE papers as early as January and February 2025.

This remarkable change breaks away from the traditional system, where candidates were bound to wait for the subsequent private exam cycle, heralding a new era of academic flexibility.

John Kapi, WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, announced that students must register by January 8 to take advantage of this programme, known as WASSCE PC1.

The initial registration deadline, set for Monday, January 6, 2025, has now been extended to Monday, January 20, 2025.

WAEC revealed this in a statement shared on its official X account on Tuesday.

The examination body informed intending candidates that the extension provides additional time for those wishing to sit for the examination.

WAEC tweeted:

ICYMI:WASSCE FOR PRIVATE CANDIDATES, 2025-FIRST SERIES:EXTENSION OF REGISTRATION PERIOD

"This is to inform intending candidates for the above exam that registration initially set to close on Monday, January 6, 2025, has been extended to Monday, January 20, 2025."

FG clarifies age limit for WAEC, NECO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said students who want to write WASSCE and NECO examinations are not restricted by the 18-year-old age limit.

The minister of state for education, Dr Tanko Sununu, made this clarification in Abuja on Friday and explained the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman's earlier stance.

He noted that Mamman's position meant the UTME candidates were restricted to age 18 as well as admission seekers, adding that it was in accordance with the National Policy on Education.

