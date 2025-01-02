A Nigerian lady who took the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) when she was 15 could not pass all subjects

After the results came out, she said her mother advised her to work and earn money while waiting to take another examination

She said she started working, but when she wanted to go to school, her mother did not produce the money she earned

A Nigerian lady has gained admission into the university at 25 after waiting for 10 years.

However, the lady is supposed to have graduated from the university by now if she had gained admission when she completed her secondary school.

Daisy said she failed some of her WAEC papers. Photo credit: TikTok/@bella_charmin.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Daisy said she wrote her WAEC when she was just 15 years old.

However, she could not pass all the papers, so she would have to retake the examination.

At that time, Daisy said her mother advised her to take up a job and earn money and that she would take the money to school.

She said she worked and got some money, but her mother could not produce it.

Now, Daisy said she has gained admission to the university at the age of 25, 10 years after she completed secondary school.

She said:

"Wrote WAEC at age 15 but failed some subjects. My dad said he wasn't gonna train me again. My mum said I should work for 2 years so that I can go to school with my salary. After 2 years she couldn't bring out 5 naira. I was so angry and I left the house at 17, see me now! Just got admission last year at 25 as a Mass Comm student and my dad was going around to show everybody my matriculation pictures with joy on his face."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gains admission into university

@RTK said:

"I graduated last year and my parents were announcing to everybody like they contributed in any way to my success….they take care and provide for their male child but when it comes to me story go dey."

@Kikii said:

"All I can say is Alhamdulilahi, I finished secondary school in 2018. Nobody was ready to send me to school until I met my man. He said Okiki, you’ll go to school. I’ll help you to do the process, and he did."

@Štèàdfast said:

"This is going to be my soon. Congratulations stranger. I finish secondary school at 15 failed some subjects, forced to work now left my parent's house at 18. Taking WAEC again soon. I pray I pass."

Lady shares her WAEC result

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl took the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and posted her result on Facebook.

Her intention is to study law, and she has wondered if her West African Examination Council (WAEC) result was good enough.

Her result showed that she registered for nine subjects and was able to pass two of them with A1.

Source: Legit.ng