"Fully CBT": WAEC Gives Fresh Updates About 2025 Private Candidates Exams
- WAEC has opened registration for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025 First Series, ending on January 6, 2025
- The exam will feature CBT for objectives and a hybrid model for essays and practicals
- Registration PINs can be purchased for ₦27,000 at WAEC offices, banks, or accredited agents
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced updates regarding the registration for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025 First Series.
According to WAEC Nigeria, registration for the examination commenced recently and will close on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Candidates to make use of official portal
Interested candidates are advised to log on to the official registration portal at waeconline.org.ng to complete their registration after obtaining the required PIN.
Candidates can purchase the registration PIN at any WAEC office, authorized banks, registration centers, or accredited agents nationwide for ₦27,000.
WAEC emphasized the importance of early registration to avoid the last-minute rush.
On X, formerly Twitter, the examination council wrote:
"After obtaining the registration PIN for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series, candidates should log on to http://waeconline.org.ng for registration. Registration for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series ends on Monday, January 6, 2025."
WAEC reveals CBT section of exams
The council also disclosed that the 2025 First Series of the examination will feature a computer-based testing (CBT) format for the objective sections.
For the essay and practical tests, a hybrid approach will be employed. Questions will be displayed on a computer screen, while candidates will write their answers in traditional answer booklets.
The exam body stated:
"The examination will be computer-based (CBT). The objective papers will be fully CBT, while the essay and test of practical examinations will be a hybrid exam where the questions will be displayed on the screen and the candidates will write their answers on answer booklets."
This innovation in examination format aligns with WAEC’s commitment to integrating technology into its processes, ensuring a seamless and efficient assessment experience for candidates.
