WAEC has opened registration for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025 First Series, ending on January 6, 2025

The exam will feature CBT for objectives and a hybrid model for essays and practicals

Registration PINs can be purchased for ₦27,000 at WAEC offices, banks, or accredited agents

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced updates regarding the registration for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025 First Series.

WAEC had promised to completely revolutinised the council. Image: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to WAEC Nigeria, registration for the examination commenced recently and will close on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Candidates to make use of official portal

Interested candidates are advised to log on to the official registration portal at waeconline.org.ng to complete their registration after obtaining the required PIN.

Candidates can purchase the registration PIN at any WAEC office, authorized banks, registration centers, or accredited agents nationwide for ₦27,000.

WAEC emphasized the importance of early registration to avoid the last-minute rush.

On X, formerly Twitter, the examination council wrote:

"After obtaining the registration PIN for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series, candidates should log on to http://waeconline.org.ng for registration. Registration for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series ends on Monday, January 6, 2025."

WAEC reveals CBT section of exams

The council also disclosed that the 2025 First Series of the examination will feature a computer-based testing (CBT) format for the objective sections.

For the essay and practical tests, a hybrid approach will be employed. Questions will be displayed on a computer screen, while candidates will write their answers in traditional answer booklets.

The exam body stated:

"The examination will be computer-based (CBT). The objective papers will be fully CBT, while the essay and test of practical examinations will be a hybrid exam where the questions will be displayed on the screen and the candidates will write their answers on answer booklets."

This innovation in examination format aligns with WAEC’s commitment to integrating technology into its processes, ensuring a seamless and efficient assessment experience for candidates.

Results of lady who wrote WAEC at age 15 surface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who took the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) when she was 15 could not pass all subjects.

After the results came out, she said her mother advised her to work and earn money while waiting to take another examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng