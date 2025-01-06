The NYSC has said it has not shut down the registration portal for 2024 Batch C Stream II prospective corps members, citing fake news

According to a statement issued on Monday afternoon, January 6, 2025, by the NYSC's management, the registration portal is still active

Legit.ng reports that NYSC is a mandatory, post-tertiary scheme set up by the Nigerian government, primarily for uniting the citizens

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Maitama, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) on Monday, January 6, 2025, said its online registration portal will remain open from Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 10, 2025.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the NYSC management asked Nigerians to disregard any rumour suggesting that the portal will close earlier than the scheduled period.

NYSC registration portal still open. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

The full statement reads:

"IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

"Please be informed that the NYSC online registration portal will remain open from 6th to 10th January 2025.

"Kindly disregard any rumour suggesting that the portal will close earlier than the scheduled period.

"Signed

"For: Management."

Recall that On Thursday, January 2, 2025, the NYSC management announced it has initiated the online registration for 2024 Batch C Stream II, effective from today, Monday, January 6, 2025. Several eligible individuals have been trying to indicate their interest.

Read more NYSC news:

Prospective NYSC members lament portal glitch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that thousands of prospective NYSC members across Nigeria were stranded and frustrated following the sudden crash of the registration portal which happened on Sunday night, January 5.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that as of Monday afternoon, January 6, 2025, the portal has remained inaccessible with many prospective corp members who were yet to enrol still stranded.

Some corps members claimed on X that they missed out on going for service the last time due to issues with the portal and they are experiencing the same issues again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng