A man got a fully-funded university scholarship, and he relocated to the United States of America to pursue his studies

The man, Marshal Walex, got a fully-funded PhD scholarship to study at Boston University, Boston, Massachuset, USA

Marshal is a graduate of the Airforce Institute of Technology, Kaduna, where he finished with a BSc in Cyber Security, making a CGPA of 4.99

A Nigerian student relocated to the United States to study for his PhD at Boston University, Massachuset.

The man, Marshal Walex, is a graduate of the Nigerian Airforce Institute of Technology, Rafin Kura, Kaduna state.

Marshal Walex will be studying for his PhD at Boston University, USA. Photo credit: Twitter/@marshalwahlexyz and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.



Marshal posted photos of his Nigerian International Passport on Twitter to inform friends and well-wishers that he has relocated to the USA.

He said he had predicted his relocation to the USA four years ago when he said he spoke it into existence.

Graduate of Airforce Institute of Technology gets PhD scholarship

In 2023, Marshal got a fully-funded scholarship to study for his PhD at Boston University.

Marshal graduated from the Airforce Institute of Technology, Kaduna, with a CGPA of 4.99 out of 5.0.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Exactly 4 years ago, I spoke this into existence. Now we are here, Shout out to new beginnings. Fully Funded PhD Scholarship. Thank God we made it"

Reactions as man relocates to US to study for PhD at Boston University

@TNU_K_ said:

"Congratulations. You would come back to quote more good stuff. The world is yours."

@Justcoolfm said:

"Congratulations Brother....this is my prayers also. God that did yours will surely do mine. Wishing you all the best."

@KneWKeeD commented:

"Baba see your grades now! CONGRATS."

@AbelEsdtracer said:

"Happy for you boss. Congratulations and keep soaring high."

@LadyOmalicha1 said:

"Dear God, I am believing that soon I’ll testify. I know you would do it."

Nigerian student with long name graduates from UK university

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student graduated from the University of Kent, UK.

The student has eight names, and he included all of them in his certificates.

He is named Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.

Source: Legit.ng