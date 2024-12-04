Mamud Abdulmajeed, known as Kristalboi_Cryptii, graduated with a first-class degree in Microbiology from Federal University Gusau with a CGPA of 4.56

Despite financial challenges, he excelled academically while also being recognized for his community work in Blockchain technology

Abdulmajeed advises students to stay focused, manage their time wisely, and seek support from mentors and peers

Mamud Abdulmajeed, known as Kristalboi_Cryptii in the Blockchain/Web3 industry, has achieved remarkable academic success.

Graduating with a first-class degree in Microbiology and a CGPA of 4.56, Abdulmajeed's journey is a testament to hard work, discipline, and the support of his family and friends.

Academic Achievements

In an interview with Legit.ng, Abdulmajeed said he excelled as a two-term Welfare Director for the Departmental Association (NAMS FUGUS CHAPTER) and earned recognition as the Best Blockchain Pedagogue on campus.

His passion for creating an inclusive platform for students to learn about Blockchain technology did not hinder his academic performance.

He told Legit.ng:

“During my time in the university despite all challenges from colleagues I was able to excel as two term Welfare director for my Departmental association (NAMS FUGUS CHAPTER) and I was renowned as the Best Blockchain Pedagogue on campus because of my zeal and passion for creating an inclusive platform were students learn and build a career outside the normal curricular learning system. Allowing them to learn new things about this ground breaking technology. However, this never for once affected my academic ability allowing me to continue excelling in my field despite limited resources, and maintaining academic excellence throughout my studies.”

Overcoming Challenges

Coming from a humble background, financial constraints were a significant challenge for Abdulmajeed.

He told Legit.ng:

“It was a combination of hard work, discipline, and consistent support from my parents, friends, including Popeblack, Muhammad, Debuu and my cousin Hamza. Their encouragement kept me motivated to push forward. Coming from a poor background, financial constraints were a significant challenge. Balancing academic demands with limited resources required a great deal of perseverance and resilience.”

Abdulmajeed attributes his success to discipline, time management, a strong focus on goals, and maintaining a consistent study routine.

He also emphasizes the importance of seeking help when needed and staying connected with a supportive network.

Advice to Students

To those aspiring for academic excellence, Abdulmajeed says:

"Stay focused, manage your time wisely, and surround yourself with supportive individuals who believe in your potential. Always seek knowledge and never be afraid to ask for help."

