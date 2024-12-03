A young man who attended the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has completed his studies in style

Precious Idemudia studied mechanical engineering at FUTA, and he did exceptionally well in the course

Precious graduated with a first-class honours degree and won many academic laurels for excellence at the school

A Nigerian man is happy that he is now a graduate of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA).

He graduated in style after studying mechanical engineering at the prestigious school.

Idemudia bagged a first class in mechanical engineering from FUTA. Photo credit: Precious Idemudia.

Precious Idemudia took to LinkedIn to share the touching story of his academic journey.

He said he first wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) in 2017 but did not meet the cut-off mark for FUTA.

He tried again in 2018 and scored 325 in the UTME. Precious got admitted to study mechanical engineering.

MTN Foundation scholarship winner graduates from FUTA

While in school, he won the MTN Foundation scholarship and many other academic laurels.

Precious said:

"They said school is scam. I graduated with first class, just in case. My academic story. I am delighted to officially announce that I have graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) in mechanical Engineering (First class honours) from the Federal University of Technology Akure – proudly ranked as the Best University of Technology in Nigeria. This achievement is the result of years of perseverance, discipline, and unwavering determination. The journey was far from smooth, and every phase brought its own set of challenges.

Precious said the journey was not easy, noting that there were days he fell sick while in school.

"Balancing academics, work, leadership roles, and responsibilities was no small feat. There were times I struggled and fell seriously ill at a point, but through the grace of God, discipline, and perseverance, I kept moving forward. Looking back, I am deeply grateful to God for making this dream a reality and to my parents, siblings, mentors, lecturers, and friends for their invaluable support."

