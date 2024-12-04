FUTA Student Who Got Scholarship From MTN Graduates With First Class Degree in Computer Engineering
- A student who attended the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has graduated with good grades
- Babatunde Omojuwa got the MTN Foundation scholarship while studying at FUTA, and he made good use of it
- Omojuwa graduated with a first-class degree in computer engineering, achieving a dream he came to the school with
A Nigerian man is overwhelmed with joy because he has graduated from the university with a degree.
Babatunde Omojuwa studied computer engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Ondo state.
Omojuwa did excellently in his studies because he graduated with a first-class degree, which was a dream come true.
MTN Foundation scholarship winner graduates with first-class from FUTA
He shared his story on LinkedIn, noting that he had dreamt of making a first-class even before he came to FUTA to study.
He said:
"I’m excited to share that I’ve officially graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)! This journey has been nothing short of transformative. Here is my story.
FUTA student who won MTN Foundation scholarship graduates with first class in mechanical engineering
He acknowledged that the journey was not an easy one, but he persevered to the end.
His words:
"In 2017, I stepped into FUTA. The initial experience was overwhelming—new environment, unfamiliar faces, and a challenging academic curriculum. Despite the struggles, I ended my first year with a 4.81 CGPA. From then on, I consistently earned a spot on the Dean’s List every year. The journey wasn’t easy. Sleepless nights, countless exams, balancing academics with a side hustle, it was tough, but every challenge taught me resilience."
Reactions as man graduates from FUTA
David Okocha said:
"Congratulations, Babatunde! Your journey is truly inspiring—a testament to dedication, hard work, and resilience. Achieving First-Class Honours while excelling in academics, internships, and leadership roles is no small accomplishment!"
Mfon Eunice said:
"Congratulations, greater achievement to come."
Another student graduates from FUTA
In a related story, a man who graduated with the class of 2023 at the Federal University of Technology Akure came online to celebrate.
Shonde Oluwapelumi Caleb studied physiology at FUTA and won many academic laurels for excellent performance.
Shonde graduated with a first-class degree in physiology and emerged as the best male graduating student in the faculty of basic medical sciences.
