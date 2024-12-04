Dominican University, Samonda, Ibadan in Oyo state has produced no fewer than 13 first-class graduates

The 13 first-class graduates are among the 134 graduates who will receive degrees and prizes at the combined 3rd and 4th convocation ceremonies

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Jacinta Opara, said four students graduated with first class in the 2022/2023 session and nine graduated with first class in the 2023/2024 session

Ibadan, Oyo state - No fewer than 13 students of the Dominican University, Samonda, Ibadan will graduate with first-class at the forthcoming combined 3rd and 4th convocation ceremonies.

The Vice Chancellor of Dominican University, Professor Jacinta Opara, said 134 graduates will receive degrees and prizes at the convocation ceremonies that will hold on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Opara said 76 graduated with second class (upper division); 37 bagged second class (lower division), and nine graduated with third class.

Giving a breakdown, she said four had first class honours; 37 had second class honours (upper division); 15 had second class honours (lower division), and five with a third class from the 2022/2023 session.

Nine students with first class honours; 39 with second class honours (upper division); 22 have second class honours (lower division) and four with third class from the 2023/2024 session.

