Dominican University Produces 13 First-Class Graduates
- Dominican University, Samonda, Ibadan in Oyo state has produced no fewer than 13 first-class graduates
- The 13 first-class graduates are among the 134 graduates who will receive degrees and prizes at the combined 3rd and 4th convocation ceremonies
- The Vice Chancellor, Professor Jacinta Opara, said four students graduated with first class in the 2022/2023 session and nine graduated with first class in the 2023/2024 session
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Ibadan, Oyo state - No fewer than 13 students of the Dominican University, Samonda, Ibadan will graduate with first-class at the forthcoming combined 3rd and 4th convocation ceremonies.
The Vice Chancellor of Dominican University, Professor Jacinta Opara, said 134 graduates will receive degrees and prizes at the convocation ceremonies that will hold on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Opara said 76 graduated with second class (upper division); 37 bagged second class (lower division), and nine graduated with third class.
Giving a breakdown, she said four had first class honours; 37 had second class honours (upper division); 15 had second class honours (lower division), and five with a third class from the 2022/2023 session.
Nine students with first class honours; 39 with second class honours (upper division); 22 have second class honours (lower division) and four with third class from the 2023/2024 session.
Joseph Ayo Babalola University graduates 50 first-class students
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) is set to graduate 50 students with first-class honors during its 2033/2024 convocation.
Miss Mary Omachi from the Department of Mass Communication will be recognized as the best graduating student, having achieved a CGPA of 4.88.
Vice Chancellor Prof Olasebikan Fakolujo advocates for the inclusion of private university students in the Federal Government's student loan scheme, highlighting their equal citizenship rights.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.