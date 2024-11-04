Oluwateniola Faderera Adeniyi, known as "Teni" or "makanaki," recently graduated from Redeemer's University, Ede, as the best student in English and Literature

Despite personal and academic challenges, she excelled in both academics and sports, winning numerous awards

Teni aspires to be a renowned teacher, writer, and sports journalist, promoting African literature globally

Oluwateniola Faderera Adeniyi, fondly known by friends and family as "Teni" or "makanaki," enjoys reading a lot.

Standing at 5'3", the 20-year-old told Legit.ng she graduated from Redeemer's University, Ede.

The first class graduate speaks about her academic performance and family. Photo credit: Faderera Adeniyi

Source: Original

Top Graduate in English and Literature

She was named the best student in English with a Literature degree and the second best graduating student overall in her department with a CGPA of 4.62.

Growing up in a family that values hard work and determination, Adeniyi credits her parents for instilling a strong sense of discipline in her.

In her words:

“My parents are not the type to welcome excuse, it doesn't even pass with my daddy. Knowing that, I just knew that I had no excuse to give myself for not doing well. Another thing that motivated me was in my 100L first semester, after our exams and result came out and all of those things, I realized that the best in my class then will equally get the same amount of holiday as I would. Then I thought to myself that the few months I have to spend in school, let me utilise it also. Another motivation was the fact that I dream to become a Lecturer someday and it would feel nice to advise my students from the place of excellence and not average.”

Overcoming Initial Setbacks

Despite initial setbacks, including being denied admission by JAMB in 2019, Adeniyi persevered and found her passion in studying English.

Her academic journey was not without challenges; during her 300-level second semester exams, she learned of her younger sister's passing due to leukemia. Yet, she managed to pull through with the support of her friends and family.

She told Legit.ng:

“In my 300L second semester exams, I found out that my immediate younger sister passed on to the cold hands of Leukemia. My parents didn't tell me because it happened when I just started my exams but somehow, I found out on the last day of my exams and ofc, I didn't get an A in that course because I barely could write anything. In my final year, it was difficult considering the pain from my family and even mine but all thanks to God and my friends, they really helped me. Also, I had to drop some sports because training was taking too much of my time. It was quite painful but worth it.”

Balancing academics with her passion for sports, Adeniyi made it a habit to play table tennis after study sessions to relax.

She said:

“Reading habit helped me alot. I had to learn how to always read. In literature, summary can never do a perfect work for you. I had to read wide. Also, balancing my academic life with sports really helped. I made it an habit to always go play Table-tennis anytime I left the Library because it just has a way of making me feel relaxed. Also, fellowshiping with people really helped. Time of worship, praise and all of that.”

Numerous Academic Awards and Scholarships

Her commitment to excellence earned her respect from lecturers and students alike, leading to her election as the Vice-President of her department's Student Association.

“My academic excellence had brought me so much goodness. I got scholarship from my school in my sophomore. Respect from lecturers and students. I became the Vice- President of my department's Student Association without so much hassle because of my academic excellence. So many privileges to represent the department or faculty over and over again.”

Looking ahead, Adeniyi aspires to be a renowned teacher and writer, promoting African literature globally. She also dreams of venturing into sports journalism and becoming a polyglot.

Her advice to others is to find joy and love in what they do:

“Don't do it for anybody but let yourself be the motivation. Remember, it is not by force to be excellent academically but it helps open difficult doors. Also, academic excellence is not just all, your character matters too. Above all, find joy, happiness and love what you want to excel at so it won't be a waste.”

Lady bags first class in UNILAG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Olajumoke Sorungbe, has gone online to celebrate herself after emerging as the best graduating student in the faculty of law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Sharing a snapshot of the number of students with distinctions by faculty, she was the only person who got that feat in hers while others had multiples.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng