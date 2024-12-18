UMYU cut-off mark for all courses and how to apply for admission
Umaru Musa Yar'adua University (UMYU), located in Katsina, Nigeria, was established in 2006 as Katsina State University and renamed in honour of former President Umaru Musa Yar'adua. It was founded to promote socio-economic, technological, and political development in the state. This post highlights the UMYU cut-off mark for all courses and how to apply for admission.
UMYU is ranked among the best Nigerian state universities and aims to expand its offerings and global visibility. The university offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs across its nine faculties. The UMYU cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is a key factor if you plan to enrol at the learning institution.
UMYU cut-off mark for all courses and how to apply for admission
The UMYU cut-off mark is the admission entrance score that candidates must meet before being considered qualified to obtain the post-UTME screening exercise form. The UMYU JAMB cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session is 140 to 210. Below are UMYU courses and cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic year.
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
This faculty currently has only one department: Medicine and Surgery. This program trains students to become medical doctors by teaching them about the human body, diseases, and patient care. It has a cut-off mark of 210.
Faculty of Agriculture
This faculty focuses on teaching and research in farming, food production, and natural resources. Below are the departments under this faculty and their cut-off marks.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Agricultural Science
|140
|Fisheries and Aquaculture
|140
|Forestry and Wildlife Management
|140
Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education at Umaru Musa Yar'adua University (UMYU) is one of the largest faculties, offering diverse programs to train educators. The courses offered include:
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Education and Arabic
|140
|Education and Biology
|140
|Education and Chemistry
|140
|Education and Economics
|140
|Education and English Language
|140
|Education and Geography
|140
|Education and Hausa
|140
|Education and History
|140
|Education and Islamic Studies
|140
|Education and Mathematics
|140
|Education and Physics
|140
|Early Childhood Education
|140
|Primary Education
|140
|Special Education
|140
|Education and French
|140
|Business Education
|140
|Education & Business Studies
|140
|Education & Computer Science
|140
|Education & Integrated Science
|140
|Library and Information Science
|150
Faculty of Humanities
The Faculty of Humanities at Umaru Musa Yar'adua University (UMYU) offers programs in language, literature, history, and culture.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Islamic Studies
|140
|Arabic
|140
|History and Security Studies
|140
|Nigerian Languages Hausa
|140
|English and French
|140
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law teaches students about laws and legal systems. It helps them learn how to solve legal problems and prepare for work as lawyers. The faculty has two programs:
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Islamic and Sharia Law
|180
|Public and Private Law
|180
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences at UMYU offers programs that focus on scientific principles and practical applications. Key programs include Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Biochemistry
|160
|Biology
|150
|Computer Science
|160
|Industrial Chemistry
|140
|Mathematics and Statistics
|140
|Microbiology
|160
|Physics
|140
|Pure and Industrial Chemistry
|140
Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences at UMYU focuses on programs that explore human society, behaviour, and institutions. It offers courses such as Economics, Political Science and Sociology. Below is a list of the courses under this faculty and their cut-off marks.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Economics
|140
|Political Science
|150
|International Relations
|140
|Sociology
|150
Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences at UMYU offers programs aimed at developing skills in business and management fields. They include:
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Accounting
|150
|Business Administration
|140
|Public Administration
|150
|Local Government and Development Studies
|140
Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences
The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences at UMYU offers three programs focusing on studying the environment, planning, and sustainable development. Here are their cut-off marks.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Geography
|140
|Meteorology
|140
|Environmental Management
|140
Umaru Musa Yar'adua University (UMYU) admission requirements
To apply for admission at Umaru Musa Yar'adua University (UMYU), candidates must meet the basic requirements for their chosen program. Below are the UMYU admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic year.
For UTME candidates
For candidates applying through UTME, here are specific requirements you must meet to be considered for admission into UMYU:
- Candidates should have the JAMB result slip or registration slip for the year 2024.
- Applicants must have at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB examinations, at not more than two sittings.
- Candidates must have scored the minimum cut-off mark for the programme they applied for.
- Candidates must choose UMYU as their first choice during the JAMB registration.
- Candidates must register for and participate in the UMYU post-UTME screening exercise. During registration, eligible candidates should upload their O’Level and JAMB results.
For Direct Entry (DE) candidates
Direct Entry (DE) admission at UMYU is a great opportunity for students with advanced qualifications to continue their academic journey. Here are the requirements you should meet to secure your place:
- Candidates must meet O-Level requirements: Similar to UTME, with five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics.
- Candidates must provide a form of identification such as an indigene letter, national identification card and international passport.
- Applicants must possess a minimum of two (2) A-Level passes, NCE, ND, IJMB, or equivalent qualifications in relevant subjects.
- DE candidates must upload their A-Level results during the online registration and send hard copies to the registrar.
How to apply for admission at UMYU
Visit the UMYU website and click "Payment of Acceptance fee and printing of admission letter" in the left navigation menu on the University's home page. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to help you get started:
- Visit the UMYU college education portal.
- Click on 'Register a new Account' at the right to fill out the registration form. (You must register once. If you have registered before, just log in to continue filling out your form.)
- Pay the acceptance fee, which is N5,000 for indigenes and N10,000 for Non-Indigenes.
- Make sure to print your receipt after payment of the acceptance fee.
- After successful payment, log on to your profile and edit your application profile (this will require your recent passport photograph and biodata). Make sure you upload your passport photograph and signature in JPEG Format (each not more than 100kb in size).
- Ensure you provide your correct Email address, home address and phone number.
- Print your screening acknowledgement details.
- Please always check to confirm if you are shortlisted.
- Once accepted, log in to pay the acceptance fee.
- After successful payment, you will be redirected to a link where you can print your admission letter and other forms.
- Make sure to print all your payment receipts.
How many faculties are there in Umyu?
As of this writing, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University has nine faculties, including the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Law and Faculty of Education.
How much is the UMYU acceptance fee?
The acceptance fee for Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) is ₦5,000 for indigenes and ₦10,000 for non-indigenes. Payment can be made through the university's portal after confirming admission status.
Is Umaru Musa Yar Adua University private?
Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) is not a private university. It is a public state university established by the Katsina State Government in 2006.
What is the ranking of Umaru Musa Yar Adua University?
According to Edu Rank, the private university is ranked 6978 out of 14,131 worldwide and 64 out of 157 in Nigeria. In Africa, UMYU is ranked 294 out of 1,104.
UMYU is recognised by the National Universities Commission of Nigeria (NUC). It admits prospective students who meet its requirements yearly. UMYU cut-off mark for all courses for the 2024/2025 academic year will help you determine if you qualify to enrol at the learning institution.
