First Class Graduate of Veritas University Who Completed His Degree with CGPA of 4.71 Speaks
Education

by  Basit Jamiu 3 min read
  • Ayomide Samuel Jekami, a software developer and recent graduate of Veritas University with a CGPA of 4.71 in computer science, has made significant strides in academic excellence
  • He achieved a top 3 ranking in his department and hoped to develop an impactful community application, blending his tech skills with creativity
  • Despite challenges like time management and difficult courses, Ayomide's structured routine, mentorship, and resilience have paved the way for numerous opportunities and a promising future in tech and innovation

From the very beginning, Ayomide Samuel Jekami sprinkled his academic journey at Veritas University with the magic of dedication and hard work.

He eventually emerged as one of the top three students in his department, finishing with a stellar CGPA of 4.71 in Computer Science.

Ayomide Jekami’s path to success, balancing Computer Science, creativity, and resilience. Photo credit: Ayomide Jekanmi/Legit Nigeria
Source: Original

Yet, like every enviable achievement, Ayomide's tale had its fair share of challenges.

Ayomide Jekami’s path to success

In an interview, he shared his challenges as an undergraduate with Legit.ng and how he overcame them:

“I faced the challenges of time management issues as well as in some specific difficult courses. Also, there were challenges of balancing studies with other interests. These obstacles sometimes felt overwhelming, but they also taught me resilience and the importance of seeking support when needed. I coped by developing a structured routine, reaching out to mentors, and staying organized. Dancing also served as a mental break. Seeking advice from professors and connecting with peers in tech helped me work through difficult projects, and the support I received made a huge difference.”

Key to academic success

The secret to Ayomide’s success lay in his treasure chest of habits. Time management and discipline, he told Legit.ng, were central to his success.

“Key habits that contributed to my success include time management, discipline, setting achievable goals, and maintaining a growth mindset. I also developed strong research and analytical skills, which helped me tackle assignments more effectively. Also having fun with friends to ease out stress and get my mindset prepped for the next task.”

Ayomide envisioned a future where he could continue to blend his technical prowess with his creative passions, developing innovative Flutter applications adorned with multimedia elements. His ultimate dream was to bridge the gap between art and technology, crafting platforms that would empower users.

For those who wish to follow in his footsteps, Ayomide offered words of wisdom:

“My advice is to set clear, realistic goals and stay consistent with your efforts. Find a study method that works best for you, and don’t be afraid to seek help when needed. Remember that excellence is a journey, not a destination, so celebrate small wins along the way. Finally, stay disciplined, prioritize your well-being, and believe in your ability to succeed.”

Graduate Bags First Class Degree from UNILORIN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebiomofari Omowumi Janet, a graduate of the Department of Agriculture at the University of Ilorin, defied the odds and proved that hard work can rewrite destinies.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Janet said she began her academic journey with a mere 1.3 CGPA. For many, such a beginning would signify the end.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

