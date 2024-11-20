Final Year Student Who Attended Technical College Builds Portable Solar Generator As Project Work
- The Nigerian student who built a portable solar generator said he attended a technical school where he acquired skills
- The student, who is in his final year at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, said his father enrolled him in a technical school
- He had constructed the portable solar generator as his final year project, and he said his dream is to achieve clean energy
A final-year student who built a solar generator said he had been learning how to build things for a long time.
The student of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi told Legit.ng that he attended a technical school.
Gabriel Agile, who is from Benue state, said his father enrolled him in a technical college where he acquired some skills.
His words:
"My parents enrolled me into apprenticeship ever since when I was eight where I started learning how to fix generators and electrical installations. Then my dad later sent me to a technical school in Nasarawa state where I learned more about electrical installations. After college, I wanted to further more on electrical engineering, but I wasn't given admission in that very course, but I was given physics. Along the line. I fell in love with the course, and it sharpened me better, so I started thinking of how to build an energy source that would be eco-friendly and would give a steady supply for consumption. And with the grace of God. I started making effort, which is just the result you see some days ago."
Agile, whose story was first shared on Facebook, said his dream is to take his innovation to the next level, noting that he would soon graduate from school.
His words:
"By the Grace of God. I will soon be a Graduate of Bsc Physics. My External Defense is next week Monday 25/11/2024. That's why I said soon. I carefully learn during my Industrial attachment and I learn online as well. And I would love to take it to greater heights with any company that is able to help to grow this innovation."
Source: Legit.ng
