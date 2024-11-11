From a late start to becoming a first-class graduate in her department, Oluwamayowa has made her mark in the world of academia

Her story is filled with triumphs and relentless pursuit of excellence amidst mounting challenges

In this interview with Legit.ng, she spoke about how she overcame her obstacles, embraced her passion for technology, and inspired many along the way with her success

During her undergraduate days, Olamoyegun Ayomide Oluwamayowa was one of the many students at Babcock University striving for excellence

In the end she achieved that, graduating with a first-class degree in Software Engineering with a CGPA of 4.66.

19-year-old bags first class honours from Babcock University. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria/Ayomide Oluwamayowa

Source: Original

It was clear - as Oluwamayowa spoke with Legit.ng about her experience - that central to her success was resilience, determination, and the unwavering pursuit of greatness.

However, success did not come without its challenges.

Oluwamayowa told Legit.ng that her biggest challenge at the onset was recovering momentum:

“One of my biggest challenges was getting back on track after a late start in my first semester. I had to quickly adjust and stay focused to catch up. Switching to software engineering was also a big change for me. I originally thought I would go into medicine, but over time, I realised my real interest was in technology and coding. It felt like the right decision because I could apply my skills to solve problems in a way that excited me.

“Also, taking on leadership roles added another layer of responsibility, as I had to balance academics with organizational commitments, pushing me to improve my time management. Ultimately, these experiences helped me build resilience, adaptability, and a deeper passion for software engineering.”

Power of Faith

Faith, she said, played a significant role when the road to excellence became too tough and overwhelming.

She told Legit.ng:

“One of the biggest things that helped me through was my faith—I truly believe God’s guidance kept me grounded and focused when things got tough. I also had amazing support from my family and friends, who were there every step of the way to encourage me.

“On the practical side, managing my time well was a lifesaver. Balancing everything, especially when juggling academics and leadership roles, wasn’t easy, so I made sure to stay organised and prioritize where I could. Putting in the work, keeping a growth mind-set, and staying disciplined helped me push through each challenge and stay on track.”

Skills and Habits for Success

Oluwamayowa attributes her academic success to a mix of time management, resilience, and a continuous learning mindset.

"I cultivated the habit of active listening as well, which helped me gain a deeper understanding during classes."

Also, problem-solving and a collaborative spirit were other essential skills that propelled her forward.

Future Aspirations

Looking ahead, Oluwamayowa is determined to further her studies and deepen her expertise in software engineering. Her vision is to blend advanced education with practical experience, leading significant projects and mentoring the next generation of tech enthusiasts.

As a parting gift, she offers sage advice for those striving to achieve academic excellence:

“First, be clear about your goals and why you want to achieve them. This clarity will fuel your motivation. Embrace consistency over intensity—small, consistent efforts add up over time. Also, don’t be afraid to seek guidance or mentorship; learning from others can open up new perspectives and help you avoid pitfalls. Finally, don’t shy away from challenges; they’re an inevitable part of the journey and are often where the greatest growth happens.”

See her X post below:

First-class nursing graduate speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty 23-year-old lady graduated with a first class in Nursing from the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTECH).

The black beauty shared a video as she spoke about her academic pursuits and shared her educational story on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng