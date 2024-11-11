A beautiful 23-year-old lady who graduated with a first class in Nursing shared the story of her educational journey

The pretty young lady shared photos and video from her convocation day, as she revealed that she started as an engineering student

Many who came across the post on TikTok congratulated her and shared their opinion on her academic excellence

A pretty 23-year-old lady graduated with a first class in Nursing from the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTECH).

The black beauty shared a video as she spoke about her academic pursuits and shared her educational story on TikTok.

Nursing graduate shares graduation pictures. Photo: @tahiradenae

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video shared by @tahiradenae, the young lady posed for the camera in her convocation gown.

She wore a white shirt and jeans, and trousers underneath the graduation gown she posed with.

Lady abandons engineering for nursing

The lady revealed she was once an engineering student before switching to nursing at another school.

She said:

“Started as an Engineering student in CMU, graduated as a nursing student with first class honours at UTECH. CMU to UTECH, this is a story to tell.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as 23-year-old nursing graduate shares story

Many who came across the post congratulated her and shared their opinion on her academic excellence.

@ndi said:

"Congratulations hun."

@Tiffany said:

"You did that‼️"

@Shantaiii said:

"Congratulations babe."

@Nicolettedon said:

"Congratulations baby."

