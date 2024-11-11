In December 2023, a Nigerian lady handed in her resignation letter to Polaris Bank and quit to become a guinea fowl seller

Reacting to her audacious decision, the food exportation expert said people thought that she was crazy

While highlighting six reasons for her resignation, she urged people who might want to copy her decision to think about it thoroughly

A Nigerian lady, @tinugrills, has shared why she resigned from her job at Polaris Bank in December 2023 to sell guinea fowl.

In a tweet on November 10, the lady attached her resignation letter to the bank and marvelled at the decision she took many months ago.

She now sells guinea fowl for a living. Photo Credit: @tinugrills, polarisbanklimited

Source: Twitter

@tinugrills said people thought she was crazy.

"Can’t believe it’s almost 1 year I quit my banking job to sell GUINEA FOWL. People thought I was crazy, oh yes I am," she wrote.

Why she resigned from Polaris Bank

In a follow-up tweet, the guinea fowl seller highlighted six reasons for her resignation. First, she said the banking job was haram.

"Banking job is haram, no repackaging or sugar coating. I found out when I was already in it. So I had already had it in mind to leave, I just needed the best time."

She added that she did not really like the job in the first place but took it then because of her family and friends.

The food exportation expert further revealed she already knew her next plan after her resignation and was certain it would work out well. In her words:

"I already put my mind to what to do when I leave, and I had a strong conviction it was going to work out and it did.

"Finally, I left when t-pain was active, I was scared and unsure I won’t lie, my mum begged and begged knowing fully well we have nobody and everything it’s just on me, now imagine if business dint work, we go to suffer mehn. But no 1 reason on the list put my mind to rest that nothing bad go happen and if it does, it will just lesson learnt.

"So please, to those bookmarking, think it through thoroughly.

"PEACE."

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react to her explanation

@UnkleAyo said:

"I don't even mean this as an attack but we can see in real times, the debilitating effect of extreme religious submergence.

"It is easy to blur the lines around logic and morality, as long as there's some sort of religious anchor - regardless how weak.

"My God."

@howolarbeeholla said:

"Alhamdulilah your business is doing well and I pray it will continue to grow."

@Slim_diamond24 said:

"Once you leave haram for the sake of Allah, Allah replaces something better and peaceful 👏👏🧡, congrats dear. Bigger you i pray in shaa Allah 👏."

@OmobolanleSal10 said:

"You forgot to add resuming early and closing late 😞."

@khanofkhans11_ said:

"Your 1st and 3rd points are quite contradictory. Aren’t both haram?"

@tosinraj said:

"Well done Tinu, when I also heard about it being haram during my NYSC DAYS, I never spent the money from it, I was using d money to pay someone’s school fees without expecting a reward from Allah. Because, it was haram by d way but I told Allah, once NYSC finishes, I was leaving."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bank cleaner had resigned after 35 years and left a heart-touching note for her awful boss.

Former Heritage Bank staff loses job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taken to social media in search of another work after losing his Heritage Bank job.

The man shared a post on LinkedIn, noting he used to work for Heritage Bank before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s harmer fell on the financial institution.

The withdrawal of the licence by the regulator meant that the staff of the bank found themselves in the labour market. Temitope, who was one of those affected, came online to look for another job after Heritage Bank closed.

Source: Legit.ng