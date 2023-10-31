Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, will honour 82 first-class students in its forthcoming 18th convocation ceremony

The Osun state-based institution said 834 graduates will take part in the November 4, convocation ceremony

The vice chancellor, Professor Jonathan Babalola said the founder of Channels Television, John Momoh, will be conferred with an honorary Doctor of Media (PhD honoris causa)

Osun state, Iwo - Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, will award first-class honours to 82 students in its forthcoming 18th convocation ceremony on Saturday, November 4.

The vice chancellor, Professor Jonathan Babalola, disclosed this during a press conference on Monday, October 30.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Professor Babalola said 834 graduates will be taking part in the convocation ceremony.

He also disclosed that the founder of Channels Television, John Momoh, will be conferred with an honorary Doctor of Media (PhD honoris causa)

According to the breakdown of the awards, 338 other students will be awarded second-class honours (upper division), 222 second class (lower division), 83 in third class and five in the pass grades.

Babalola also disclosed that the university would graduate 65 students for the MBBS, 17 for M.Sc and 14 for the PhD programmes.

The VC said he is disappointed with the federal government’s decision to transform polytechnics into universities, The Nation reported

“What you need is skills. The federal government should rise to that responsibility and I think they should stop looking at certificates. The point that you have a PhD does not mean that you actually have what it takes to be a PhD holder and this craving for certificates is what has made many Nigerians to be forging certificates.

“People should not be paid based on the certificate they have, they should be paid based on what they can deliver. If you know you are going to be paid based on what you are going to deliver, you will do all you can to get things that will make you deliver.”

