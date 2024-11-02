A brilliant Nigerian lady who was the winner of the Amnesty International debate in 2024 has graduated from Bowen University in Ogun State

The debate winner bagged a first class honours degree in the College of Law with an impressive cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

Celebrating her academic feat, the fresh graduate highlighted other impressive achievements she recorded

A Nigerian lady, Nnaji, completed her undergraduate studies at Bowen University, Ogun State, and graduated with a first class degree in law.

An overjoyed Nnaji announced her graduation via TikTok and released her graduation photoshoot.

Nnaji won the Amnesty International 2024 debate. Photo Credit: @noblessennaji

Nnaji said she graduated with a 4.93 CGPA in a 5.0 grading system and was the best graduating student of jurisprudence and legal theory.

Nnaji further said she was the best graduating land law student, won the Amnesty International 2024 debate, and emerged as the 2023 BOSAN scholar.

The brilliant lady added that she was awarded the Most Influential Student of the varsity for the 2023/2024 session and the Online Personality of the Year for the Aquila set. Nnaji remarked that she is a testament that God is good. Nigerians hailed her academic feats.

People celebrate Nnaji

Joy💗 said:

"Doings dey you résumé, congratulations my inspiration."

YAGAZIE🙂 said:

"Mehnnn I have known since 2022😭😭 and I'm really proud of you and how far you have come ❤️❤️many more achievements to come."

Chixi💞 said:

"Omggg,Congrats babes,this is beyond phenomenal..mehn for a law student.God is really working."

Sharon💖 said:

"Congratulations I'm so happy for you🍾🥂 I've been watching you since your 200level and I'm so glad and happy to see you come this far and I know the lord still has more installed for you."

blizzy cute💗💗 said:

"I 🥰 use this achievement as a point of contact in my life, congratulations you've conquered all obstacles and came out victorious 🙏👏, this is a testament that God is good."

Dimchi 🍄🐻 said:

"Congratulations Ada Jesus 😂 ❤️it's not easy at alllll."

BRANDING/ENGRAVED GIFTS said:

"This one big pass anything 🥰🥰… You all remembered when she said she won’t leave school until she gets all degrees , awards and recognitions? Well, she said it and it happened 🥰.. Congrats sweetgirl."

