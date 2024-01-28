The University of Lagos (UNILAG) celebrated exceptional academic achievement at its 54th convocation ceremonies, where seven Master's degree students graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0

Described as "epitomes of excellence" by the university, these graduates include individuals with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise

The university highlighted their academic achievements, research interests, and professional accomplishments, emphasising their potential for impactful contributions in their respective fields

Akoka, Lagos state - It was a celebration of exceptional academic brilliance at the 54th convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as seven Master's degree students graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

The university described the students as "epitomes of excellence, making waves in career and academics."

Seven brilliant Master's degree students graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 at UNILAG's 54th convocation. Photo credit: @UnilagNigeria

The brilliant master's degree graduates who recorded the significant milestone include:

Gabriel Olamidotun Isenere Nnadube Jonathan Ejiogu Olabode Johnson Ojo Okpara Paul Orji Rauf Olayiwola Hassan Onyinye Ginika Aniekwe Joseph Nosa Bruno

Below is the profile of the seven brilliant academic scholars as provided by UNILAG's communication unit.

Gabriel Olamidotun Isenere (M.Sc. in Economics)

A Second Class (Upper Division) graduate of Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Dotun holds a professional certification from the ACI Financial Markets Association (ACI FMA), a globally recognized trade association representing the interests of professionals in wholesale financial markets.

Known for his insatiable curiosity and unwavering commitment to learning, Dotun has excelled in coursework and consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a passion for making a positive impact. His stellar academic achievements, combined with a spirit of innovation and dedication to community service, mark Dotun as an outstanding individual poised for a bright and impactful future.

Nnadube Jonathan Ejiogu (Master of Art in English Literature)

A distinguished scholar and researcher, Nnadube earned both his first (Second Class Lower) and second degrees in English from the renowned University of Lagos, with a specialization in literature for his advanced studies.

Throughout his academic journey, Nnadube has exhibited a profound interest in various literary domains, notably Contemporary African Studies, Post-Colonial Studies, Postmodernism, and Contemporary Global Literature, among others. Some of his works are published on both local and international academic platforms.

Olabode Johnson Ojo (M.Sc. in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering)

An individual armed with an innovative mindset, Olabode seamlessly brings a dynamic blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on practical expertise to the forefront of advanced materials development.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Second Class Upper) degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

With research interests in advanced sustainable and eco-friendly materials development and mastery in Nanotechnology, Fracture Mechanics and Failure Analysis, Corrosion Engineering, and advanced characterization techniques, Olabode is poised to leverage his expertise to drive advancements in materials science and engineering and contribute meaningfully to the industry's evolving landscape.

Okpara Paul Orji (Master of Art in Philosophy)

A humanist with an inclination for Afro-feminism, Okpara is a Second Class Upper graduate of the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.

He was the Most Outstanding Catholic Student (NFCS, UNILAG Chapter), the Most Diligent Student, the Best Essayist and the Best Debater in the Department (2018).

Armed with a good sense of humour, Okpara is good at cooking, carrying out research, reporting, analyzing events and singing.

Rauf Olayiwola Hassan (M.Sc.in Civil and Environmental Engineering)

Lead Engineer at Skaap Consult, Engr. Rauf is a professional civil/structural engineer registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He is also a corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. Rauf finished with first-class Honours as the best-graduating student in the Department of Civil Engineering, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) in 2014.

Rauf is experienced in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and highly proficient in the evaluation of infrastructures with a primary concern for safety and affordable housing. He is not just building structures but a better, more sustainable future for all.

Onyinye Ginika Aniekwe (Master of Science in Microbiology)

Having thrived excellently by bagging a Bachelor's degree in Microbiology from the prestigious University of Lagos with First Class Honours, Onyinye is a depiction of diligence, hard work, perseverance and professionalism in all facets of life.

Her area of interest is Medical Microbiology and Research.

Joseph Nosa Bruno (M.Sc. in Civil & Environmental Eng.)

Currently contributing expertise to enhance and improve business processes and operations in East Renfrewshire Council, Scotland, Joseph is a civil engineer who majors in transportation planning, highway and traffic engineering. He is now thriving in IT as an adept Business Analyst.

He obtained a Bachelor's degree (First Class Honours) at the Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos in 2017.

