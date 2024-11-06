A top biochemistry graduate from Al-Qalam University Katsina has transformed his academic success into a thriving business crafting handmade shoes in Kaduna, Nigeria

With a first-class degree and a CGPA of 4.54, Umar overcame numerous challenges, driven by hard work, prayers, and his father’s support

Now an emerging entrepreneur, Umar’s story inspires young Nigerians, blending academic excellence, resilience, and a passion for community impact

Born in Kaduna state, Umar Adnan Haruna’s journey stands out as a testament to the power of perseverance and ambition.

As a biochemistry graduate from Al-Qalam University Katsina, Umar did not just excel academically but has since embarked on an entrepreneurial journey, combining his academic skills with a passion for business.

Today, he is making strides in the world of handmade shoes, a business that speaks to his drive to contribute to his community.

Umar Haruna’s Success Story in Business and Biochemistry

Speaking with Legit.ng, Umar said in his first-year as student of Al Qalam University, he distinguished himself as the best in his faculty, a feat that set the tone for his entire university journey.

By the time he graduated, he had secured the title of the best graduating male student in his department, leaving Al-Qalam University with a stellar CGPA of 4.54—a first-class degree that represents years of hard work and dedication.

However, Umar’s journey was not without its challenges. He told Legit.ng:

“The major difficulty I encountered was in the first place I wasnt worried or concern to graduate with a first class degree I was just doing my best so it was my level 3 first semester I saw the potential to have such. So I had to do double of what I was doing. I didn't have time for my self. Even at night I was so stressed.”

Determined, he doubled his efforts, often studying through the night and pushing himself to overcome the inherent difficulties of a biochemistry curriculum.

“Everyone who studied biochemistry knows how It's so boring atimes to understand. So that understanding part is very difficult and time consuming. I overcame those challenges by telling myself that ''its just a matter of time. And everytime I feel like not doing I remember that is all I came for and the most important that keeps me moving is my dad. knowing how he's working hard to pay my tuition and all I felt I shouldnt let him down.”

For Umar, resilience was a habit formed early on. A boarding school education had taught him how to handle pressure and adapt to challenges. These skills, he believes, were instrumental in his ability to thrive academically.

To those who seek success, Umar has a message:

“Anything you want, you have to work hard for it. And everything becomes easy when you have the passion. So work hard and pray hard.”

As Umar Adnan Haruna continues to carve his path, his story serves as an inspiration for students and young entrepreneurs in Kaduna and beyond.

