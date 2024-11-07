A Nigerian man has shared his experience on social media after performing a hard job for the first time

According to him, he had always wanted to do a hard job for at least one day to understand what it felt like

Unfortunately, after offloading a full trailer load of goods, he was disappointed to be paid only N3,000

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to share his distressing experience after performing manual labour.

The young man, driven by curiosity, had voluntarily taken on a physically demanding task to gain insight into the challenges faced by those who engage in such work daily.

Man gets N3k after offloading goods

Sharing his story on X, @Em3rieNwa recounted how he had always been eager to understand the struggles of manual labourers.

To achieve this, he decided to offload a full trailer of goods, a task that proved far more demanding than anticipated.

Upon completion, his expectations of a satisfying reward were shattered when he received a meager N3,000 as payment.

This reality check prompted him to share his experience on X, expressing his disappointment with the pay.

In his words:

"Today I ticked something out of my bucket list, I'll share with you guys. I've always wanted to do a hard job at least one day, after offloading full trailer myself they paid me 3k😭."

Reactions as man offloads trailer load of goods

Nigerians flooded the comments section with empathy and words of encouragement.

Some shared similar experiences, while others praised the man's willingness to step out of his comfort zone.

Nnamdi said:

"Which location is this. I have this in my bucket list too."

DaSaint reacted:

"I once work as a stylist in Anambra, They do pay me 2h per trouser, and I'll sew like 5 per day with manual machine, will still eat, save out of the money, I work for 3month and I manage to save 30k throughout the stay, only to spend half of the money on tf back to Osun state."

ManDem said:

"Brooo. The masculine urge to do this always dey my head. Even when money plenty sef. Teaches Humility."

Marvel04 said:

"I remember when I use to share 1000 with someone after offloading from morning till night."

Funkid added:

"Boys face this for street and surprisingly some Fathers use this to feed their Family. God bless our hustle."

