Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Man Shares Amount He Was Paid for Offloading Goods from Trailer, Video Trends Online
People

Nigerian Man Shares Amount He Was Paid for Offloading Goods from Trailer, Video Trends Online

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man has shared his experience on social media after performing a hard job for the first time
  • According to him, he had always wanted to do a hard job for at least one day to understand what it felt like
  • Unfortunately, after offloading a full trailer load of goods, he was disappointed to be paid only N3,000

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to share his distressing experience after performing manual labour.

The young man, driven by curiosity, had voluntarily taken on a physically demanding task to gain insight into the challenges faced by those who engage in such work daily.

Man shares experience after offloading trailer load of goods
Man who offloaded goods cries out over N3k payment Photo credit: @em3rienwa/X.
Source: Twitter

Man gets N3k after offloading goods

Sharing his story on X, @Em3rieNwa recounted how he had always been eager to understand the struggles of manual labourers.

Read also

Man who had 'beef' with God for over 1 year says mum died of breast cancer despite being christian

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To achieve this, he decided to offload a full trailer of goods, a task that proved far more demanding than anticipated.

Upon completion, his expectations of a satisfying reward were shattered when he received a meager N3,000 as payment.

This reality check prompted him to share his experience on X, expressing his disappointment with the pay.

In his words:

"Today I ticked something out of my bucket list, I'll share with you guys. I've always wanted to do a hard job at least one day, after offloading full trailer myself they paid me 3k😭."

Reactions as man offloads trailer load of goods

Nigerians flooded the comments section with empathy and words of encouragement.

Some shared similar experiences, while others praised the man's willingness to step out of his comfort zone.

Read also

Man who moved to Canada with hope of buying land in Lekki shares his disappointment months later

Nnamdi said:

"Which location is this. I have this in my bucket list too."

DaSaint reacted:

"I once work as a stylist in Anambra, They do pay me 2h per trouser, and I'll sew like 5 per day with manual machine, will still eat, save out of the money, I work for 3month and I manage to save 30k throughout the stay, only to spend half of the money on tf back to Osun state."

ManDem said:

"Brooo. The masculine urge to do this always dey my head. Even when money plenty sef. Teaches Humility."

Marvel04 said:

"I remember when I use to share 1000 with someone after offloading from morning till night."

Funkid added:

"Boys face this for street and surprisingly some Fathers use this to feed their Family. God bless our hustle."

See the post below:

Man laments over cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man based abroad cried out over the high price of items as he visited the country.

Read also

Video as good Samaritan in Lagos clears transport fares of 14 passengers in bus, people react

In a lengthy X post, he wondered how Nigerians survived, stating that things in the country had gotten so bad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: