Despite Challenges, Anambra Law Graduate Completes Her Degree with First Class, Breaks Silence
Education

Despite Challenges, Anambra Law Graduate Completes Her Degree with First Class, Breaks Silence

by  Basit Jamiu 3 min read
  • Anambra State’s Mmesoma Onuchukwu Precious, a 23-year-old law graduate, has achieved the prestigious milestone of earning a first-class degree
  • Her journey is marked by resilience, strategic time management, and an unyielding commitment to faith
  • With eyes set on a coveted internship at a top Lagos law firm, Precious shares insights on hard work, community support, and holding fast to one’s beliefs

Anambra State-born Mmesoma Onuchukwu Precious, aged 23, went home from university with a first class degree in Law.

Known for her vibrant personality, love for dancing, and playing ball, Precious told Legit.ng that she is a natural entertainer who values honesty.

Precious smiles as she holds her law degree after graduating with first class
Lady graduates with first class in law. Photo credit: Original/AmarachukwuPrecious
Source: Original

Despite her love for trying new experiences, she admits to feeling apprehensive about change.

First-Class Achievement Against All Odds

Reflecting on her academic journey, Precious candidly said:

“To be honest, it wasn’t easy at all. I struggled a lot. But then I remembered good things don’t come easy, I legit have to put in the work to achieve what I wanted. I became friends with people that shared the same vision as me. I put in extra hours into studying. Above all, I never faulted in my prayers.”

Balancing Academics and Social Life

One of the greatest challenges for Precious was striking a balance between her rigorous academic workload and her social life.

She told Legit.ng:

“My most challenge was balancing my school work with my social life. I needed to have time for everything, so the other aspect of my life doesn’t lack. School has made me wiser. I learnt how to manage my time well. I strived to create the perfect balance. Basically, I used my time wisely.”

Keys to Success: Dedication and Seeking Help

Unlike some high-achievers who attribute their success to inherent talent, Precious humbly states that she did not possess any special skills.

Speaking with Legit.ng, she said:

“I tallied with people that knew more than I did. I sought help when I needed one. I prayed a lot too.”

Looking Ahead: Ambitions and Aspirations

With her degree in hand, Precious now looks forward to the next chapter of her career.

“Right now, I am planning on sending out my application to a top law firm in Lagos. I have been wanting to intern there for as long as I can remember. Hopefully my academic achievement would grant me a slot at the firm. I also pray and hope that it would be a stepping stone to greater heights for me.”

Precious also has a simple yet profound message for anyone chasing their dreams:

“Never settle for less. There’s always more to be achieved. The mind is a powerful tool. Also, hold GOD TIGHT.”

Her journey is a testament to the rewards of perseverance, faith, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

UNIUYO student breaks 38-year record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man bagged a first-class degree in law and came online to share his heartwarming story.

In a post on Facebook, the new graduate, Ifeanyi Agbaeze, said he studied at the University of Uyo.

Source: Legit.ng

