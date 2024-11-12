Fountain University admission portal, requirements and procedure

Fountain University is a private university of higher learning located in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. It has become a premier hub of advanced knowledge and learning. Due to its status as one of the best private universities, many students desire to pursue their education goals at the institution. Learn all about Fountain University's admission requirements and the application process.

Fountain University was established to provide education grounded on Islamic principles. Photo: @fountain.university on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fountain University was founded in May 2007 by the Nasrul-Lahi-II Faith Society (NASFAT). It was established to provide education grounded on Islamic principles. Like most learning institutions, Fountain University has admission standards that prospective students must achieve. Therefore, you must meet the institution's admission requirements before applying for a course you would like to study.

Fountain University admission requirements

In addition to the general admission requirements, a prospective student should meet the specific requirements of the course they intend to take. Here are the general requirements.

You must have chosen Fountain University as the institution of your first choice. Any students who had not chosen it as their first choice must change the institution. Must have scored 140 and above in the 2024 JAMB-UTME. Candidates must have a 5 O'Level credit pass in relevant subjects and good scores in UTME.

Fountain University admission procedure

To apply for courses at Fountain University, start with the online admission application process. This eliminates the need to visit the campus. Here is a detailed guide for applying online.

Fountain University admission portal login page. Photo: portal.fuo.edu.ng/admission-portal

Source: Original

Go to the official website of Fountain University and click on 'Apply Now'. Next, click 'Start Your Application' to access the Fountain University admission portal. If you do not have an account, create one by clicking 'Create Account'. Fill in your details appropriately and submit the form. You will receive your application number via email. Now, log in to the admission portal by entering your email and application number to begin your application process. Click on 'Proceed to Payment', and pay the screening fee for N2000 Upload the necessary documents in JPG, PNG, or PDF format and complete the application/screening form. Take the post-UTME screening test from the portal by clicking 'Take Post-UTME Exam'. Wait for the admission office to process your application. If you have successfully secured an admission, proceed to pay acceptance fees. Print your Acceptance Letter.

Fountain University check admission status

You can check your admission status on the JAMB portal or the learning institution's website. Here is how you can check your admission status on the JAMB portal.

JAMB login portal homepage. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Source: Original

Go to the JAMB admission portal. Log in with the password and email you used to register to JAMB. After logging in, scroll down, locate and click the 'Check Admission Status' tab, or click on Access my CAPS.

For the admission status tab,

Select your 'Exam year' if required. Enter your JAMB registration number in the required columns if required. Finally, click 'Check Admission Status' to access your admission status. You can then continue to monitor it.

For the CAPS tab,

Click on 'Access my CAPS'. Then, click on 'Admission status'. There, you can monitor your admission status.

Checking admission status on the institution's portal

Prospective candidates can check their admission status on the application portal. After submitting your application, keep checking for updates on your admission status.

Note: If you haven't been offered admission yet, don't worry; the admission process is ongoing. Stay updated by regularly checking the JAMB website and the institution's official website for new updates about your admission status.

What next after having been offered admission

If you have successfully secured admission to Fountain University, here is what to do next:

You must pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of N75,000, and you will be notified via email once your payment has been received successfully.

Go to your JAMB portal to print the Admission Letter.

Go back to your screening portal to print Fountain University's Admission Letter.

You are set to join the institution.

What is the cut-off mark for Fountain University 2024?

The minimum acceptable cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission period is 140. However, each programme has its departmental cut-off points, and Fountain University has five departments or colleges. Below are the cut-off points for applicants in various courses.

Faculty Cut off mark College of Arts (all programmes) 140 College of Basic Medical Health Sciences Nursing Science Medical Laboratory Science Public Health Others 210 180 150 140 College of Law Common Law Common and Islamic Law 220 180 College of Management and Social Sciences (all programmes) 140 College of Natural and Applied Sciences Computer Science Others 150 140

Does Fountain University accept direct entry?

Yes. The institution has a Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) programme that offers a fresh start and quality education for you to gain direct entry into the 200-level program at the institution and any other accredited Nigerian university.

How much is the Fountain University acceptance fee?

If offered admission, candidates should pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of N75,000. This fee is mandatory for all newly admitted students.

Is Fountain University admission still on?

The Fountain University admission for the 2024/2025 academic session is still in progress.

Fountain University is a private institution founded in 2007. It offers a broad scope of programmes at different academic levels. Knowing Fountain University admission requirements and cut-off marks for 2024/2025 will help you determine if you qualify to enrol.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Gregory University's courses, portal, and admission procedure. Gregory University is a private Catholic school named after Pope Gregory and is located in Amaokwe-Achara Uturu, Isuikwuato, Abia State.

Gregory University's mission statement reminds the public of its intent to produce God-fearing, ethical and skilled global leaders. It has 12 colleges that offer 55-degree courses. The cut-off marks of different departments are considerable, allowing more students to access other fields while maintaining the standards of excellence.

Source: Legit.ng