The Elizade University admission portal offers seamless access to one of Nigeria’s most promising private universities. Established in 2012, this institution has quickly built a reputation for academic rigour and student-centred values. It is located in the serene town of Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State. The user-friendly portal allows applicants to follow precise steps to fulfil all admission requirements.

The Elizade University's admission portals offer a streamlined pathway for candidates interested in undergraduate, postgraduate, and JUPEB programmes. The university’s modern portal and step-by-step guidance make the application process straightforward.

Elizade University admission portals

The Elizade University admission portal comprises the undergraduate, postgraduate, JUPEB and scholarship sections.

Elizade University undergraduate admission portal

To access the undergraduate section, you are supposed to follow the steps below:

Visit the Elizade University website and select the “Admission” tab. Next, click on “Undergraduate Admission.” Click “Sign Up” to create an account if needed. Log in using your username and password, then complete the online payment if required. Fill out the application form and submit it.

Elizade University postgraduate admission portal

This section allows postgraduate applicants to apply for diploma and degree programmes.

Visit the Elizade University website and select the “Admission” tab. Click on “Postgraduate Admission.” Choose “Apply Here” and complete the online form. Make the N10,000 application fee payment online or to the specified university account.

Alternatively, forms can be obtained from the Elizade University campus in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, upon payment.

Elizade University JUPEB admission portal

The JUPEB portal facilitates applications to Elizade University’s Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board programme.

Visit the Elizade University website and click on the “Admission” tab. Select “JUPEB Admission.” Click “Apply Here” to start the application process. Complete the form and make the N10,500 application fee payment online.

Elizade University scholarship application form

Elizade University offers scholarships for outstanding students who meet certain criteria, including scoring 250 or more in the UTME. Eligible students can pursue any programme with full tuition, accommodation, and administrative fees covered. To apply for the Elizade University scholarship, follow these steps:

Visit the Elizade University scholarship portal and complete the application form. Write and upload a letter of motivation. Provide a copy of your secondary school ID card and UTME slip. Submit O’Level results showing five credits, including English and Mathematics, in one sitting. Include a confirmation letter of identity proving Ilara-Mokin's indigene status (either through matrilineal or patrilineal lineage). Obtain endorsement by the Alara of Ilara-Mokin confirming indigene status. Submit two recommendation letters, one from a secondary school teacher and one from the Principal or Vice Principal, detailing your qualities and skills. Attach a medical report from a government-approved hospital.

What are the requirements for Elizade University?

The admission requirements to Elizade University vary depending on the level of entry. Below are the Undergraduate, postgraduate and JUPEB admission requirements.

Undergraduate subject requirements

Here is an overview of the subject requirements for Direct Entry students at Elizade University. Note that applicants who do not meet these requirements have the option to apply for programs through UTME subject requirements.

Applied Geophysics: Two ‘A’ levels in Physics, Mathematics, or Chemistry.

Two ‘A’ levels in Physics, Mathematics, or Chemistry. Biochemistry: Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, or Biology.

Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, or Biology. Biology/Biotechnology/Chemistry: Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, plus one in Physics, Mathematics, or Biology.

Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, plus one in Physics, Mathematics, or Biology. Computer Science: For Computer Science prospects, they should have two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, Mathematics, or Physics.

For Computer Science prospects, they should have two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, Mathematics, or Physics. Environmental Management and Toxicology: Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, Biology, Zoology, or Botany.

Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, Biology, Zoology, or Botany. Mathematics/Statistics: Two ‘A’ levels in Mathematics and one science subject.

Microbiology: Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, Biology, Zoology, or Botany.

Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry, Biology, Zoology, or Botany. Physics with Electronics: Two ‘A’ levels in Physics, Mathematics, or Chemistry.

Two ‘A’ levels in Physics, Mathematics, or Chemistry. Automotive/Civil/Industrial/Mechanical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering: Two ‘A’ levels in Physics, Mathematics, or Chemistry.

Two ‘A’ levels in Physics, Mathematics, or Chemistry. Information and Communication Technology: Two ‘A’ levels in Physics, Chemistry, or Mathematics.

Two ‘A’ levels in Physics, Chemistry, or Mathematics. Accounting/Banking and Finance/Business Administration/Economics/Human Resource Management/Office and Information Management: Two ‘A’ levels from Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government, Geography, or Statistics.

Two ‘A’ levels from Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government, Geography, or Statistics. English: Two ‘A’ levels, including Literature in English and one other Arts subject.

Two ‘A’ levels, including Literature in English and one other Arts subject. Mass Communication: Two ‘A’ levels from Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government, Geography, or Statistics.

Two ‘A’ levels from Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government, Geography, or Statistics. Performing and Film Arts: Two ‘A’ levels or equivalent, focusing on any language, preferably an African language or Theatre Arts.

Two ‘A’ levels or equivalent, focusing on any language, preferably an African language or Theatre Arts. Hotel Management and Tourism: Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry and one in Biology, Botany, Physics, Agric Science, Geography, Economics, Mathematics, or Accounting.

Two ‘A’ levels in Chemistry and one in Biology, Botany, Physics, Agric Science, Geography, Economics, Mathematics, or Accounting. History and Diplomatic Studies/International Relations: Two ‘A’ levels in History, Government, or related subjects.

Postgraduate admission requirements

Prospective students can choose from Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s, Master of Philosophy, and Doctor of Philosophy programmes, each with distinct eligibility criteria and duration options to suit both full-time and part-time students.

1. Postgraduate Diploma Programmes (Full-Time)

Eligibility: Applicants must hold at least a Third Class degree, either from Elizade University or another recognised university.

Applicants must hold at least a Third Class degree, either from Elizade University or another recognised university. Duration: Minimum of one academic session.

2. Master’s Degree Programmes (Full-Time)

Eligibility: A Second Class (Lower Division) Honours Degree from Elizade University or another accredited institution.

A Second Class (Lower Division) Honours Degree from Elizade University or another accredited institution. Duration: Runs for at least three semesters and up to six semesters.

3. Master of Philosophy (MPhil) Degree Programme (Full-Time and Part-Time)

Eligibility: Candidates with a master’s degree did not meet the grade requirement for PhD admission.

Candidates with a master’s degree did not meet the grade requirement for PhD admission. Duration: The programme lasts two to three semesters for full-time students and three to four for part-time students.

4. Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree Programme (Full-Time and Part-Time)

Eligibility: Applicants need a master’s degree with a research component and a coursework average of at least 60% or an equivalent CGPA (3.5/5.0; 4.5/6.0; or 5.0/7.0 scale).

Applicants need a master’s degree with a research component and a coursework average of at least 60% or an equivalent CGPA (3.5/5.0; 4.5/6.0; or 5.0/7.0 scale). Duration: Full-time students typically complete the PhD in three to four academic sessions (6-8 semesters), while part-time students may require four to five (8-10 semesters).

All applicants must meet the university's O’Level matriculation standards, including five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, within a maximum of two sittings.

JUPEB admission requirements

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) Programme at Elizade University runs full-time for one academic session of two semesters. Graduates are eligible for 200-level direct entry into Elizade University or any JUPEB-affiliated university in Nigeria. JUPEB admission requirements are as follows:

Candidates must have a minimum of five (5) O’Level credit passes in relevant subjects at no more than two sittings (WASSCE, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB).

Be students who recently completed their O’Level SSCE, did not meet the JAMB cut-off, or were delayed in securing university admission.

Is Elizade University still giving admission?

As of November 2024, Elizade University is open for admissions across its various programmes. Check their website for the latest updates on application deadlines and availability.

How much is the Elizade University form?

The price of the application form for Elizade University varies by programme, but the general fee is approximately ₦10,000. For the most current pricing, always check the official Elizade University website.

What is Elizade University's cut-off mark?

The general cut-off mark for admission to Elizade University is 160 and above. Meeting this score qualifies candidates to participate in the university's post-UTME screening, but individual departments may set higher cut-off marks for specific programmes.

The Elizade University admission portal enables a simplified and accessible application process. The learning institution’s user-friendly portal helps students across Nigeria to explore, apply, and secure their spots seamlessly.

