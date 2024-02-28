The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has admitted no fewer than 12,873 students for its 2023/2024 session

The matriculation ceremony took place at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said LASU is a place for the grooming of generational leaders

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ojo, Lagos state - No fewer than 12,873 students have been admitted into Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo for its 2023/2024 session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said the admitted students are from the over 50,000 applicants, The Nation reported.

LASU admits 12,873 students Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

Olatunji-Bello stated this while speaking at the matriculation ceremony at the main campus in Ojo, Lagos on Wednesday, February 28.

The VC, who was represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Adenike Boyo told the students to count themselves lucky to be admitted into LASU.

She reinstated LASU's commitment to grooming competent, generational leaders and globally relevant students

“Lagos State University is a student-centered University. It is a place for the grooming of generational leaders.

We take pride in training students for life. We are focused on the character development of our students. This is based on the hope that when you graduate, you will contribute meaningfully to developmental discourses around the globe.”

