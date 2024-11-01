EKEDC has launched a full support service for customers to upgrade meters before the deadline of November 24

The electricity company said that customers simply have to visit its website to carry out the upgrade

EKEDC customers are located at Agbara, Ojo, Festac, Ijora, Mushin, Orile, Apapa, Lekki, Ibeju and Island.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has simplified the Standard Transfer Specification (STS) 2.0 meter upgrade process for its metered customers.

Babatunde Lasaki, general manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy of EKEDC, disclosed the upgrade in a statement.

EKEDC supports customers in upgrading their meter Photo credit: Pius Utomi

Source: Getty Images

According to Lasaki, the upgrade process has been simplified to ensure customers complete the upgrade before the November 24, 2024 deadline.

He noted that tokens would no longer function on upgraded meters.

Steps to upgrade meters

To complete the upgrade, customers are advised to follow these steps:

Visit the EKEDC token verification site: http://kctcheck.ekedp.com.

Enter the meter number and click “search” to retrieve two sets of 20-digit Key Change Tokens (KCTs).

Input the first KCT followed by “Enter,” then enter the second KCT and press “Enter” to finalize the upgrade.

The statement added that customers can obtain the necessary KCTs when purchasing electricity units.

"Each transaction will provide two KCTs, along with a standard token, which must be entered to complete the upgrade."

Lasaki urged customers to load any previously purchased tokens before starting the upgrade, as they will no longer be usable on upgraded meters.

He added:

"For additional support, EKEDC has set up help desks at all District and Zonal offices. Staff will also be available to assist customers on Saturdays, November 2 and November 9."

Ikeja Electric, Ibadan Disco, others to stop tariff increase

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, NERC revealed that the federal government paid N135 billion as electricity subsidy.

The Nigerian government spent the amount to close the revenue generation shortfall in the power sector in the year's second quarter.

The N135.2 billion spent by the government represents an increase of N99.21 billion, a 275% rise compared to the N36 billion it paid in Q1 of 2023, the NERC report indicates.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng