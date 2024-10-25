The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has issued a firm warning against fraudulent "discretionary admission opportunities"

In a statement, UNILAG’s Head of Communication, Alhaja Ajoke Alaga Ibrahim, emphasized that the institution has no affiliations with any individuals or groups offering such admissions

UNILAG urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the university and to rely solely on official channels for information

Akoka, Lagos state—The University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has announced that the institution does not offer prospective students 'discretionary admission opportunities' and has subsequently warned the public to be cautious of fraudsters.

In a statement released Thursday by the Head of the Communication Unit, Alhaja Ajoke Alaga Ibrahim, the university has distanced itself from any individual or group claiming to offer such opportunities.

“The University of Lagos (UNILAG) hereby categorically disclaims and dissociates itself from any claims, representations, or other communications by any individual or group claiming to offer “discretionary admission opportunities” or special consideration through unofficial channels,” he said.

The university also said it has not permitted any WhatsApp or Facebook groups, social media platforms, or external parties to directly or indirectly assist with or manage its admissions process.

“The University hereby dissociates itself from any proposals, suggestions or invitations to take advantage of connections with admission officials and unequivocally declares such as duplicitous and outrightly fraudulent,” he added.

The university also notified the public that anyone purporting to offer preferential admission treatment in return for payment, favours, or other incentives is engaging in illegal and fraudulent activities, which are punishable by law.

To clarify, the university says both the person offering and the person accepting such improper inducements are said to be equally complicit in the offence and will be held accountable.

“Please do not fall victim by patronising these rogues. Promptly report any suspicious admission offers or related activities to: communicationunit@unilag.edu.ng or vcoffice@unilag.edu.ng. For authentic information about admission or any other services within the University of Lagos, please visit only our official website: www.unilag.edu.ng,” the school concluded.

