The Federal Inland Revenue Service has officially opened applications to recruit Nigerian graduates as tax officers

The tax agency said interested Nigerians should visit its portal to apply for the available positions and have listed requirements

Nigerian graduates have been encouraged to apply, and there is assurance that the selection will be based on merits

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has released application link for Nigeria graduates to apply to become tax officers (Officer I and Officer II).

This followed its earlier notification of plans to recruit Tax Officers I and Tax Officers as announced in October.

In a post shared on its X account, the agency’s official X, FIRS, said the applications will be opened by 12:00 am -2nd November, 2024.

It added that the recruitment exercise will take place in six states comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo.

Part of the statement reads:

"The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is committed to promoting equal opportunities for all eligible candidates, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background. Thank you for your interest in joining the FIRS team, and we look forward to receiving your applications!

"Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Your trusted partner in tax administration."

FIRS job application guide

The agency also shared a detailed breakdown of the application steps and various requirements.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be 27 years old or below by 31st December 2024.

NYSC Completion: Applicants must have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) no later than 31st December 2021.

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree (or HND) in First Class/Second Class Upper

Division in any of the following disciplines:

Accounting, Actuarial Science, Business Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer

Programming, Computer Science, Digital/Electronic Marketing, Economics, Engineering, Financial

Management, Graphic Arts, Graphic Design, Law, Management/Business Administration, Market Research, Mathematics, Statistics, Taxation, Visual Arts

Note: Relevant master’s degrees and professional affiliations (e.g., ICAN, ACCA, ANAN, COREN, NSE, etc) will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications via the official FIRS recruitment portal: www.firs.gov.ng/careers.

Important Notes:

• Candidates must apply to only one of the specified locations.

• Women, minorities, and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.

• Be cautious of fraudulent recruitment activities; only use the official FIRS website for applications.

• Regardless of advertised positions, successful candidates must be prepared to work in any of FIRS's business locations.

• Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessments, which may include aptitude tests, interviews, and medical examinations.

