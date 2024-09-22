A Nigerian man who is currently in the university has said there are only a few students in his department

The man said he was studying mathematics as a course, noting that they are seven students in his class

He said due to the fact that they are few, the lecturers in the school know everyone in the class

A Nigerian man currently in the university said he has only a few coursemates.

The man said he is a student in the department of mathematics where there are not a lot of students.

The student said there are only 7 students in his class. Photo credit: TikTok/@campuzvibez.

Source: TikTok

In his class, the student said there are only seven students.

The video was posted by @campusvibes and it showed the students in the class.

The man said the lecturers who teach them know everyone in the class.

He said the disadvantage is that during examinations, the seating arrangement is staggered.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows his coursemates

@oluwabusayomi said:

"We're 997 in a classroom. Course: Political Science and education. sch: Tai Sholarin University of Education."

@Anthony said:

"We dey 45."

@babypromise57 said:

"We are just 51."

@HabeebaBoutique wholesale said:

"We are 25 in physics."

@user7742148703257 said:

"We dey 100."

@Modebe Jessica Chidera said:

"During my time na only 6 we dey. I studied mathematics too."

@mhizchomzy said:

"We dey 167 or even more."

@simply Stephanie said:

"We are 17 economic education."

@queenmiracle said:

"You never come my class. We no big."

@DAMIEROYAL said:

"Mathematics dept. it's not true."

@AzeezatAdebimpe said:

"26 for both Mathematics and industrial Mathematics."

@Richie _lastborn said:

"Estates management in my school is just 3 students."

@matino said:

"We dey more than 350 for my department."

@cherem beauty said:

"If I know maths that means na medicine i for study nah."

Lady graduates with good result

A Nigerian lady graduated with a semester GPA of 5.0 after recording straight A's in all her university courses.

The lady, Ifeoluwa Ajetumobi, studied engineering, and she cleared all final year courses, including her project, with distinctions.

Ifeoluwa said her mother was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her excellent academic performance in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng