A non-governmental organization, Education for Accelerated Development (EDAD), has commended President Bola Tinubu for the dismissal of Professor Tahir Mamman, the former Minister of Education.

According to the group, Mamman’s removal was long overdue.

The group further cited several issues during his tenure that undermined the progress of Nigeria's education sector.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, October 23, made some significant changes to Nigeria's ministerial structure.

In a statement released on Thursday, Dr. Livinus Mbaonu, the National Coordinator of EDAD, praised President Tinubu for what he described as a strategic decision to improve service delivery within the education sector.

"This decision is a step in the right direction. The former minister was on a mission to reverse the gains that had been made in recent times in Nigeria's education system," Mbaonu said.

The former Minister of Education, along with four other cabinet members, was dismissed by Tinubu in a bid to revitalize the National Executive Council, Vanguard reported.

EDAD took this opportunity to list 10 critical reasons that may have led to Mamman’s downfall

1. Misinformation leading to diplomatic conflict

The group highlighted that Professor Mamman made controversial statements that caused a diplomatic misunderstanding between Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Togo.

This ultimately led to the suspension of degree programs from universities in these neighbouring countries.

2. Misrepresentation of accredited universities

Mamman allegedly misrepresented the number of accredited universities in Benin, claiming there were only three when the actual figure exceeded 50, The Nation reported.

"This caused confusion and uncertainty for Nigerian students seeking education in Benin," Mbaonu remarked.

3. Denial of NYSC scheme to foreign students

Under his leadership, thousands of Nigerian students who studied abroad were denied participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) due to poor handling of foreign student policies.

4. Interagency conflicts

EDAD pointed out that Mamman failed to maintain harmony among educational bodies such as the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Universities Commission (NUC), the NYSC, and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

"This lack of coordination resulted in graduates being denied participation in key national programs," Mbaonu added.

5. Inefficiency in accreditation processes

Despite visiting over 50 universities for accreditation, none were officially approved under his tenure, creating delays and bureaucratic bottlenecks that negatively impacted the education sector.

6. Interference in agency appointments

EDAD accused Mamman of meddling in appointments across various agencies within the Ministry of Education, leading to dissatisfaction and inefficiency in the management of educational institutions.

7.18-year minimum age for University Admission

The former minister introduced a controversial policy requiring students to be 18 years old before gaining admission into universities.

This policy led to public backlash and even a lawsuit, with many calling it discriminatory.

8. Threats to sack holders of Benin and Togo degrees

Mamman declared that Nigerians who obtained degrees from universities in Benin and Togo would be sacked from public service and even prosecuted.

This led to widespread unrest, with many Nigerians losing their jobs.

9. False promise of graduate stipends

According to the group, Mamman falsely claimed that the federal government would provide stipends to all unemployed graduates, a promise that was not part of the government's agenda and created false hopes among the youth.

10. Lack of cohesion with Ministry officials

The group concluded that there was a visible lack of cooperation between Mamman and other senior officials, including the Minister of State for Education.

This, they said, led to inefficiencies within the ministry and worsened Nigeria's education crisis.

Tinubu urged to appoint individuals with proven integrity

EDAD called on Tinubu to appoint individuals with proven expertise and a commitment to addressing the sector's challenges.

"Nigeria's education system is in dire need of competent and visionary leadership.

"The sack of Tahir Mamman is just the first step toward the needed reforms," Mbaonu emphasized.

