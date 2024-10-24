The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has distributed over N10bn to successful applicants since its launch in August 2024

Speaking at a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Student Loans, Sawyerr addressed concerns of bias

He described the initiative as a transformative policy, likening it to historic education reforms, aimed at securing Nigeria’s future

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Akintunde Sawyerr, announced on Wednesday that the fund has distributed over N10bn to successful applicants since the scheme's launch in August 2024.

He also alleviated concerns that the student loan scheme might be biased against certain applicants, dismissing it.

He made this statement during the first meeting between NELFUND and the House of Representatives Committee on Student Loans, Scholarships, and Higher Education Financing at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Sawyerr told the committee that the fund has reached out to all parts of the country, particularly the South-East, which had previously complained of marginalization.

The head of NELFUND said they've received over 350,000 applications and disbursed N10bn so far, aiming to disburse N90bn for tuition and stipends.

Applications are pouring in at 1,000+ daily, with special support for students with disabilities and a focus on promoting girl-child education to unlock their leadership potential.

He further said:

“With 70 per cent of our population under the age of 35, failing to provide access to education for this segment exposes Nigeria to a future fraught with instability and violence. This intervention by President Tinubu could not have come at a better time.”

He described the scheme as a unique solution with long-term benefits to address the challenges of accessing education in Nigeria.

He added:

"This administration of President Bola Tinubu has introduced many brilliant policies, and the student loan initiative hits closest to home. It is reaching every corner of the nation-East, West, North, and South.

“This policy is not discriminatory; it is inclusive, ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of location or background, has access to the education they deserve.

“It is akin to monumental policies such as the free education programme of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps by Gen Yakubu Gowon, and the creation of federal universities.

“These policies have shaped Nigeria’s development, and the student loan initiative is equally progressive, representing an investment in our nation’s future.”

