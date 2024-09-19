The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results for the June/July 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination, with over 60% of candidates achieving five credits including English and Mathematics

This year’s results show a significant reduction in examination malpractice, with a 30.1% decrease compared to 2023

Candidates can now access their results online through the NECO website using their examination registration number

This year's results reveal significant achievements and improvements, marking a pivotal moment for students across Nigeria.

This year's results reveal significant achievements and improvements, marking a pivotal moment for students across Nigeria.

Here are five key facts you need to know about the NECO 2024 results.

1. High pass rate in core subjects

A remarkable 60.55% of candidates secured five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

This achievement shows the dedication of students and educators alike, reflecting a positive trend in academic performance.

2. Significant participation

A total of 1,376,423 candidates registered for the examination, with 1,367,736 actually sitting for the exams.

This includes 702,112 males and 665,624 females, showcasing a balanced gender participation.

3. Reduction in examination malpractice

This year saw a notable decrease in examination malpractice cases. Only 8,437 candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice, compared to 12,030 in 2023.

This 30.1% reduction highlights NECO's efforts to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

4. Whole-school cheating incidents

Despite the overall reduction in malpractice, 40 schools were found to have engaged in mass cheating across 17 states.

These schools will face discussions and potential sanctions from NECO. Additionally, one school in Ekiti is recommended for de-recognition due to repeated offenses.

5. How to Access Your NECO 2024 Results Online

Candidates can now access their results online here through the NECO website. By using their examination registration number, students can view their performance and plan their next academic steps.

This online system provides a convenient and efficient way for candidates to obtain their results.

