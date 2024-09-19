Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: NECO Releases 2024 May/June SSCE Results, Details Emerge
Education

BREAKING: NECO Releases 2024 May/June SSCE Results, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Minna, Niger state - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

The NECO’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi, made this known while addressing journalists in Minna on Thursday, September 19.

NECO releases 2024 May/June SSCE results
The NECO’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi, announced the release of the results Photo credit: @Neconigeria/Nony and Sons
Source: UGC

Wushishi said that NECO blacklisted 21 supervisors in 12 states.

He added that the council also de-recognized one school in Ekiti state for mass cheating in three subjects.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

NECO broke the news via its official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Neconigeria on Thursday, September 19.

Read also

NECO announces date to release 2024 May/June SSCE results

How to check NECO 2024 results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that candidates who sat for the 2024 National Examinations Council (NECO) can access their results online via the body’s website (results.neco.gov.ng).

2024 NECO candidates who wish to check their results will need to provide their registration number, token number, and examination year.

In this article, Legit.ng provides a step-by-step guide for candidates to easily navigate the NECO website and access their results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: