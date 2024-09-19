Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Minna, Niger state - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

The NECO’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi, made this known while addressing journalists in Minna on Thursday, September 19.

The NECO’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi, announced the release of the results Photo credit: @Neconigeria/Nony and Sons

Wushishi said that NECO blacklisted 21 supervisors in 12 states.

He added that the council also de-recognized one school in Ekiti state for mass cheating in three subjects.

NECO broke the news via its official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Neconigeria on Thursday, September 19.

How to check NECO 2024 results

