The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sent an important to 2024 Direct Entry (DE) applicants

The examination board said the service for the change of institution/course is now available for interested DE applicants

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the announcement of the commencement of change of institution/course for 2024 DE applicants

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of a change of institution/course for 2024 Direct Entry (DE) applicants.

The examination board said the service for change of institution/course is now available for interested applicants.

This was disclosed via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ on Tuesday, July 2.

JAMB said:

“This is to inform 2024 DE applicants that wish to apply for a change of institution/course that the service is now available.”

Nigerians react to DE change of institution/course

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians as JAMB announced commencement of of change of institution/course for 2024 DE applicants.

@BabatundeHawal

Can it be done at any jamb accredited centre or still the headquarter?? @JAMBHQ

@HassanI99390588

How I can apply for DE

@Siramot25

Very good, how much is the cost please

@Emmaszn_

Please when will Jamb conversion to De start I've been asking

@auwalumusa15905

How much correction date of birth

@Syfortune9

Are we still doing this in jamb office or cafe

@Hadasah123

I want to change the pass in this printout, its a mistake,is it available now for direct entry pls sir?

@OluTegs

Wow....I thought you guys said DE don't do change of institution.

@BIGJOSH446

@JAMBHQ is the registration still taking place along side changing of institutions/course?

@Fundz_LaPara

@JAMBHQ is the DE exam still going to take place just as we were told?

@perfectpresh

Pls, when is jamb UTME conversion to D.E going to start?

JAMB speaks on conversion of UTME to DE

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that JAMB gave a fresh update about the conversion of UTME to DE.

The board said It will announce the commencement date for UTME to DE conversion as soon as it commences the process.

The examination body informed candidates that it has not commenced the UTME to DE conversion.

