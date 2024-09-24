UNILAG has opened its portal for online registration for Direct Entry (DE) admissions for all undergraduate programmes from September 30 to October 11, 2024

Eligible candidate must have selected UNILAG as their first choice in the 2024/2025 Direct Entry JAMB application and possess five credit passes in relevant O/level subjects

Candidates are required to pay a screening fee of ₦2,000 is required, and also mandate to submit their printed registration slip and credentials between October 7 and October 18, 2024

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced that the online registration for Direct Entry (DE) admission into all undergraduate programmes/courses for the 2024/2025 Academic Year, will commence on Monday, September 30, 2024 and end on Friday, October 11, 2024.

UNILAG announced this in a statement issued on Monday, September 24, Mrs. Olakunle E. Makinde, the Acting Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council of the institution.

According to the statement, eligible candidates candidates must be at least 16 years old by October 31, 2024, to qualify for the admission.

To qualify for Direct Entry, candidates must possess five credit passes in relevant O/level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained at one sitting.

Direct Entry admission: How to register

Eligible candidates are urged to take the following steps on the UNILAG website www.unilag.edu.ng:

Click on Admissions

Click on 2024/2025 Direct Entry (DE) Application

Log in with Direct Entry (DE) Application number as username and surname in lowercase as password

Generate and print payment advice

Proceed to any commercial bank to make payment or pay online

Return to the University portal to complete the screening form

Click on Continue Application to complete the screening form

Upload relevant results (First Degree, HND, OND, SDA, JUPEB, Cambridge A’ Level, NCE, NFLV DIP, MUSON DIP, ABRSM, Trinity College London, Baccalaureate, DELF/DALF, O’level)

Click on Preview to verify the correctness of data supplied

Click on Submit

Print Direct Entry e-registration slip

Proceed to Admission Office, 1st Floor, Room 174, Senate House, UNILAG and submit printed Direct Entry e-registration slip and credentials from Monday, October 7 to Friday, October 18, 2024.

SCREENING FEE: ₦2, 000

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES: Candidates who made University of Lagos their first choice in the 2024/2025 Direct Entry (DE) JAMB application are eligible to register. Also, candidates must possess five (5) credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

