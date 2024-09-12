Pupils and students in day schools across Kano state will now resume on Monday, September 16th, 2024

The Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration said it is "taking positive steps toward creating a conducive learning environment"

Legit.ng reports that in Kano state, thousands of children are enrolled in public elementary schools

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and tertiary education in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano government has approved Sunday, September 15, 2024, as the new resumption date for all boarding public/private primary and post-primary schools in the state for the start of the 2024/2025 first-term academic session.

According to a statement on Thursday, September 12, signed by Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, the director of public enlightenment, ministry of education, pupils and students in day schools across the state will resume on Monday, September 16th, 2024.

The Kano state government wants citizens' cooperation with the ministry of education. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that Umar Haruna Doguwa, the state commissioner of education, announced on Saturday, September 7th, the postponement of the school resumption date.

The new statement enjoined parents and guardians of students to take note of the new resumption date.

Furthermore, it advised students to avoid bringing any illegal items to school, such as knives or razors. It also counselled them to be law-abiding.

The statement reiterated the administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf's commitment to ensuring that every child has access to a quality education.

The statement said:

"The government is taking positive steps toward creating a conducive learning environment that will inspire and empower our students to excel academically."

Meanwhile, the statement urged the people of Kano state to continue cooperating with the ministry of education, assuring them that the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure an effective teaching and learning environment.

It wished students and their teachers a successful new academic year, promising that the ministry would conduct routine monitoring to ensure staff punctuality and efficiency.

Read more Kano news

FG releases admission list for Unity schools

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal ministry of education announced the release of the 2024/2025 admission list for Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

The FG said these schools aim to foster national unity and provide high-quality education to students from diverse ethnic, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng