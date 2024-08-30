Strike: Nigerian Governor Bows to Pressure, Offers ASUU N947 Million, Makes One Key Demand
- The governor of Gombe state, Inuwa Yahaya has reached an agreement with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities
- The government appealed to the university union to shelve its planned strike action while assuring that his government would see to their demands
- Yahaya offered the union N947 million and promised to address Earned Academic Allowance demands and others by Monday
Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe state has pleaded with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Gombe State University branch, to shelve plans to proceed on strike.
Why did Gombe govt offer ASUU N947 million?
Yahaya, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Professor Ibrahim Njodi, made this plea on Thursday, August 29, when he received a delegation of the ASUU National Executive Council (NEC) panel on a courtesy visit.
As reported by The Punch, the government promised to meet the union's demands with N947,669,909.13 million by Monday, September 2, 2024.
According to the governor, once the council meets by Monday, the issue of strike will be tackled and given expedited attention. He added that after the specified time, if nothing happens, the union could proceed with its plans.
Yahaya said:
“By Monday upon State Executive Council’s meeting N947,669,909.13 million will be approved to take care of Earned Academic Allowance; excess workload, responsibility allowances, postgraduates study grant as well as outstanding promotion arrears for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
“What I’m saying is that ASUU should be patient. The question of going on strike now like the Convener pointed out is not going to solve any problem.”
Strike: ASUU, FG meeting adjourned till September 6
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a follow-up meeting has been scheduled by the federal government and the ASUU for September 6, 2024.
The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, made this known at the end of a meeting with the union leadership on Wednesday at the Federal Ministry of Education.
