Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has disconnected the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka from power supply

The electricity company cut off UNILAG from power supply due to alleged N300 million unpaid electricity bills

UNILAG said EKEDC disconnected them without notice and has refused to reconnect the university to the national grid

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been cut off from electricity by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) due to alleged N300 million unpaid electricity bills.

The university management said it was abruptly disconnected from the power supply on August 27 without prior notice.

As reported by The Nation, the electricity costs worsened after UNILAG was upgraded from “Band B” to “Band A” by the electricity company.

The federal government-owned institution made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 28.

The tariff change caused the monthly electricity bill to surge from between N150 million and N180 million to nearly N300 million, marking a 100% increase.

“Just two weeks after our meeting, we were hit with a staggering bill of nearly half a billion naira (N472 million) for July, further increasing our debt burden!

“We kept our promise and paid N180 million on August 20, yet on August 27, EKEDC disconnected us without notice and has refused to reconnect the university to the national grid.”

The UNILAG management disclosed that efforts were to resolve the issue with EKEDC.

The university said that power supply across the campus would be rationed until further notice, Business Day reports.

